Sudan investigation committee has just started activities: statement

December 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Independent National Investigation Committee into the 3-June bloody attack on pro-democracy demonstrators said that they have launched their activities after receiving the needed logistical support and facilities from the government.

In line with the Constitutional Document, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdck released a decree forming an investigation committee without appointing its members on 22 September. The letters have been appointed one month after.

The committee has to release its findings within three months, in December, but it can demand a deadline extension request.

Since his appointment in October at the head of the independent investigation committee, the notorious lawyer Nabil Adib underlines the bureaucratic difficulties his committee is facing. He confessed to many people that it would be impossible for them to come out with a report by the end of the year.

"The Independent National Committee for the Investigation into abuses that took place on June 3, 2019, announces that the government has provided a large part of the logistical requirements that will enable the panel to safely communicate with witnesses," Adib said in a statement released on Saturday 21 December.

He added now the committee has a safe and appropriate office and technical and administrative staff together with the needed devices.

The statement said the committee has started it is activities and requested all documents related to the attack on the sit-in area available with the various government agencies.

Also, the committee called on the civil society groups and individuals who have similar documents including videos and pictures to hand it to the committee. The same for the witnesses who were at the protest site believe they have something to say in this respect.

Adib announced that they have set-up a website dedicated to the work of the committee adding that the testimonies and witnesses can be sent to them through it, with the required details of the senders to reach them.

The killing of over a hundred civilians remains a hot issue for the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) as their supporters continue to raise it relentlessly.

The bloody crackdown, also, causes much of noises for the military component in the transitional authority because they remain suspected of carrying out the attack while they claim their innocence.

The attack according to a large number of videos and pictures released by activists was carried out by security forces mainly from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the police.

The assailants opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing many and also accused of raping several women.

The military council formed an investigation committee but they did not release their report. Also, the former Attorney General investigated the attack but its report was rejected by the Forces for Freedom and Change.

