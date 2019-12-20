December 20, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - The US State Department on Friday has removed Sudan from the list of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) on Religious Freedom, 20 years after its designation.
The removal from the religious freedom blacklist intervenes as the new transitional government in Khartoum struggles to normalize bilateral relations with Washington and remove the country from the terror list.
In a statement released on the countries violating religious freedom, the State Department said Sudan has been added to a Special Watch List (SWL) for countries where the religious freedom remains fragile but the violation does not rise to the statutory level requiring CPC designation.
"Sudan was moved to the SWL due to significant steps taken by the civilian-led transitional government to address the previous regime’s “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom,” said the State Department.
Sudan was the only country removed from the list which now includes nine countries: Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
Hamdok government took several measures to ensure religious freedom in the country and considers to restore the churches confiscated or destroyed by the al-Bashir government.
The U.S. Department of State had designated Sudan as a CPC since 1999.
The government did not react as Friday is a holiday in the country. But, the decision was welcomed by Sudanese as they circulated it via WhatsApp and through social media.
For many, it gave them the hope that their country will be removed soon from the list of State Sponsor of Terrorism before a donor conference that will take place next April.
The improvement of religious freedom in the country is one of the requirements set by the Trump administration before to rescind Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)
Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
MORE