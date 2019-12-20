Sudan’s al-Burhan says Darfur victims have the right to resort to ICC

December 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Thursday admitted the right of victims of war crimes and atrocities in Darfur region to resort to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Previously, al-Burhan kept saying that the former president Omer al-Bashir would not be handed over to the ICC stressing that Sudanese judges are able to genuinely prosecute the war crimes and other atrocities committed during the counterinsurgency campaign carried out by the government army and militia in Darfur.

In a meeting held at the Sudanese presidency with a number of displaced people, al-Burhan voiced his support to demands for justice and accountability for the victims of the war in Darfur.

"We have not yet taken a decision on the International Criminal Court. But, we support our people in any place they choose to try (the responsible for Darfur crimes) and they have the right to go there."

"If we are unable to achieve justice for our people here, they have the right to demand that justice be done wherever they choose. We are bound to achieve their demands," he further stressed.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued two arrest warrants in 2009 and 2010 for al-Bashir who is indicted for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

The pro-democracy ruling coalition, Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said willing to hand al-Bashir over to The Hague court.

Also, During a visit to Darfur camps last November, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok expressed his support for the demand of IDPs who received him with banners calling hand over al-Bashir to the ICC.

Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) voiced confidence that the political change in Sudan after the collapse of the former regime will facilitate al-Bashir handover to the war crimes court.

"Today, emboldened by events over the last six months, I repeat those messages, with greater confidence that Sudan will honour its commitments to deliver justice for the victims in the Darfur situation," said Bensoua in a briefing to the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

