 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 December 2019

South Sudan recalls ambassador in Washington to protest U.S. sanctions on ministers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Amb Philip Jada Natana pose with President Trump after presenting his credentials on 22 Sept 2018 (Twitter photo)
December 19, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan recalled its ambassador to the United States to protest sanctions on two senior officials accused of hampering the peace implementation process.

"Ambassador Philip Jada Natana is recalled to Juba by the Minister of Foreign Affairs for consultations to protest the sanctions the U.S slapped on our two Ministers," a senior diplomat told Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity.

On Monday 16 December, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed targeted sanctions on Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro and Minister of Defence Kuol Manyang Juuk. Both were igniting the five-year conflict and obstructing the end of the conflict.

Immediately after the announcement the Secretary of State Pompeo issued a statement saying that "The United States stands ready to impose other measures against any who seek to expand the conflict and derail peace efforts in South Sudan".

Natana left Washington on Wednesday, December 18 heading to South Sudan.

"Juba concluded that the Trump administration has no respect for South Sudan leaders and the sanctions are insults to the dignity of the people of South Sudan," stressed the senior diplomat.

Before the recent sanctions on the two ministers, Juba has been frustrated by Washington decision to review its relations with South Sudan.

On 25 November, the State Department recalled Ambassador Thomas Hushek for consultations saying the measure was "part of the re-evaluation of the U.S. relationship with the Government of South Sudan".

The decision intervened after the failure of President Salva Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar to form a transitional national unity government over two sticky issues the security arrangements and the boundaries and number of states in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 December 22:34, by The Rhino

    If leaders of South Sudan don’t have respect for their own people, why would anybody respect the leaders of South Sudan?Rapists,looters and killers of their own people must never be rewarded with high esteem or respect whatsoever.They deserve nothing but punishment and death.We need more sanctions to be imposed on those greedy, chaotic and corrupt Dinka savages.Wise Equatorians should stay away...

    repondre message

    • 19 December 22:38, by The Rhino

      ...from these whole mess in South Sudan!We are better without these disgusting ungrateful Dinka people!

      repondre message

      • 19 December 22:57, by Pakuai

        The Rhino,
        Stop your usual bullshit about the Dinkas/Muonyyjiengs, is that man a Dinka/Jenge? Fool, be very careful your US doesn’t give a damn about African-American, let a lone some ugly Equatorians who love to complain on just about everything. When the Dinkas/Jenges crisscrossed your damn Equatoria blasting your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan while you where no where to be seen>>>

        repondre message

        • 19 December 23:02, by Pakuai

          the Dinkas/Jenges sacrificed very dearly and now you bunch cowards always love post trolls about Dinkas/Jenges this and that while you are not helping sorry arses to feed your damn selves. What do you bunch of creeps contribute to South Sudan government. What taxes do you losers pay for you to get services back, nothing. Absolutely nothing. The oil money that you losers always complain about>>>

          repondre message

          • 19 December 23:08, by Pakuai

            come from the Dinka/Jenge areas? So what are you losers on about? You were honestly asked not join Mr. Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion in 2014-2016, but you creeps failed to heed that honest warning. Mr. Riek Machar came back from Adis Ababa and came recruited some of you fools to join his faction and were promised with higher ranks or positions in 2016>>>

            repondre message

            • 19 December 23:13, by Pakuai

              and when your Mr. Riek Machar ugly quest for power at all costs carried him away in 2016, you losers joined him and that was why you losers and yours Riek Machar criminals were chased away from Juba right up to DRC national park. Again your Thomas Cirillo stole the SPLA money and ran to Abesh (so-called ethiopia) on the directives of his foreign handlers>>>>

              repondre message

              • 19 December 23:20, by Pakuai

                his foreign handlers from the US, the UK, the UN, their NGOs and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU went and advised him (Thomas Cirillo) to form his own armed movement and called "National Salvation Front (NAS)" Why didn’t the loser advisors/handlers called that rubbish ’National salvation Front (NSF)’ to rhyme with his bullshits? It is simply because the loser was just following>>

                repondre message

        • 19 December 23:14, by The Rhino

          Pakuai,

          You crazy bangi sycophant,..was it not the US gov’t, regional gov’ts and Equatorians who saved your Dinka asses when the Arabs of North Sudan badly taught you dear lessons?To whom did you savages ran to,not Equatorians?John Garang was almost defeated, captured and hanged, who saved his ass?You Dinka bastards alone didn’t do shit.Keep your nonsense for yourself fucking idiot!

          repondre message

          • 19 December 23:26, by The Rhino

            Pakuai,

            Try to post something new,not ’copy pasting’ the same garbage all the time.You are like a delusional derailed dog vehemently chasing his own tail in circles,shit!

            repondre message

          • 19 December 23:26, by Pakuai

            The Rhino,
            We used your damn Equatoria tactically piece of trash. Your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan have never taught the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan any damn lesson piece of trash. "John Garang was almost defeated, captured and hanged, who saved his ass" Did your mama tell you that? You bunch of cowards ganged with the our existential enemy---the cloned so-called arab North Sudan>>>

            repondre message

            • 19 December 23:37, by Pakuai

              and your Equatorial defense force (EDF) lead by Alfred Lado Gore, another Equatorian outfit led by Mr. Peter Kenyi, LRA led by Joseph Konyi and several other bunch of losers and they were paid by the North Sudan with food rations, weapons, munitions and medical supplies to fight the SPLA. Anw the SPLA still blasted your masters out of your villages and towns>>>>

              repondre message

              • 19 December 23:43, by Pakuai

                Here in Jonglei, Ismail Konye of Murle was on the payroll of North Sudan. All most the whole entire Nuer community and the Shilluks communities were fighting the SPLA and they were paid with food rations, weapons, munitions and medical supplies to fight the SPLA on behave of their Arab masters. In Western Bhar El Gazelles, the Fertits were on the payroll of these evils against the SPLA>>>

                repondre message

                • 19 December 23:49, by Pakuai

                  You bunch of traitors and criminals were only welcomed back in 2006 in to SPLM/A. And that how lawless Nuers became many in the SPLA since the SPLA battle hardened boys who were blasting you and your masters out South Sudan and didn’t have time to start their families briefly left the army to start their families after the 2005 comprehensive peace agreement (CPA. And was made possible by>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 19 December 23:55, by Pakuai

                    Mr. Salva Kiir. And Mr. Riek Machar and Pagan Amuom loser thought, he can used ’regionalism’ after he proposed himself to be the "front runner of the SPLM", but didn’t have any support, and Mr. Riek Machar had a lot of his foolish Nuers who were brought back in 2006 in big numbers in the SPLA. And that is the criminals started their 15/12/2013 foiled coup in Juba>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 20 December 00:06, by Pakuai

                      The Rhino piece of work, only Uganda helps South Sudan in the region. In 1991, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), became our enemy, Pachalla was even captured by the vermin on behave of their cloned so-called arabs in 1991. Yes, Mr. Mengistu was our SPLM/A ally. Mister the Rhino, we don’t like white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), some of their Bantuses,>>>>

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)

Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)

Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.