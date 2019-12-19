FFC to submit list of civilian governors soon



December 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The presence of the leaders of the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Juba delayed the handover of civilian governors to the prime minister, said a member of the coordination committee.

Mohamed Hassan Arabi told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that the FFC Central Council members are in Juba for consultations with the armed groups in Juba on the peace process and the governor and the appointment of civilians governors.

He further said that the presence of the coalition’s leaders in Juba triggered the delay of the submission of the 18 civilian governors.

However, he pledged that it would be done on Saturday and denied that the delay was caused by any difference over the matter.

last Thursday, the FFC said that they would give Hamdok a list of 18 governors that he would appoint.

Previously, for the members of his cabinet, the coalition gave Hamdok a list with three nominees for every portfolio.

The 18 governors would be reshuffled after the signing of peace agreements as the armed groups want to participate in the nomination process.

The FFC agreed with the government delegation for peace talks to delay the appointment until the end of December.

The military governors are contested in several states where protests were organized against them.

