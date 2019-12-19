 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 December 2019

FFC to submit list of civilian governors soon

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SC, TG and FFC tripartite meeting on 28 October 2019 (SUNA photo)
December 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The presence of the leaders of the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Juba delayed the handover of civilian governors to the prime minister, said a member of the coordination committee.

Mohamed Hassan Arabi told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that the FFC Central Council members are in Juba for consultations with the armed groups in Juba on the peace process and the governor and the appointment of civilians governors.

He further said that the presence of the coalition’s leaders in Juba triggered the delay of the submission of the 18 civilian governors.

However, he pledged that it would be done on Saturday and denied that the delay was caused by any difference over the matter.

last Thursday, the FFC said that they would give Hamdok a list of 18 governors that he would appoint.

Previously, for the members of his cabinet, the coalition gave Hamdok a list with three nominees for every portfolio.

The 18 governors would be reshuffled after the signing of peace agreements as the armed groups want to participate in the nomination process.

The FFC agreed with the government delegation for peace talks to delay the appointment until the end of December.

The military governors are contested in several states where protests were organized against them.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)

Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)

Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.