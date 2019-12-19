December 18, 2019 (JUBA) - A South Sudan civil body has lauded Egypt’s interest in helping South Sudan’s rival leaders reach a compromise and consensus on critical pending tasks of the pre-transitional period.

South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

The Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi disclosed on Monday that a face-to-face meeting between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar is being arranged in Cairo.

Edmund Yakani, the director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO) said the meeting is an opportunity for coercing South Sudan’s leaders to reach some compromises and consensus on the issue of number of states and boundaries that were unresolved during the last meeting between them in Juba.

Kiir and Machar on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the pending critical tasks impeding the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement signed in September 2018.

“Resolving the issue of the number and boundaries of the states constitutes our first expectation, among other expectations on the Cairo meeting,” he said.

Yakani said the Cairo meeting, scheduled for Monday next week, should include leaders of other parties signatory to the peace deal.

“It is essential that the Cairo meeting should prepare South Sudanese parties for genuine evaluation of the status of performance during the first 50 days of the extended 100 days for the pre-transitional period,” he stressed.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)