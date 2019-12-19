Release of funds key in implementation of pending tasks: R-JMEC

December 18, 2019 (JUBA) - Significant progress will now be made in implementing critical tasks of the pre-transitional period within the remaining 65 days with the release of funds to the peace agreement mechanisms, Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge, the Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) said.

JMEC Deputy Chairperson Lt. Gen. Amb. Augostino Njoroge (File Photo JMEC)

“It is my expectation that the government will continue to release funds in a timely manner to the NPTC throughout the extension period. Furthermore, I also expect that the issues of accountability and transparency will be addressed,” he said during an R-JMEC monthly meeting in Juba Tuesday.

South Sudan government announced on Friday that it had allocated $16.5 million for activities of the security mechanisms.

Njoroge said timely implementation of pending tasks requires political will, leadership and predictable release of the necessary funding.

He, however, stressed that it was “deeply regrettable” that the implementation of the critical tasks of the pre-transitional period has “failed to live up to expectation” in 2019.

According to the R-JMEC official, the unification of necessary forces and the resolution of the number of States and their boundaries were the two key pending issues critical to the successful implementation of the pre-transitional activities and establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity.

“To be specific, no screening, no selection and no training has taken place. This is of course, is very disappointing,” he said.

Njoroge also welcomed the face-to-face meetings between Riek Machar, President Salva Kiir and other stakeholders, saying these meetings contribute in the resolution of outstanding issues and build further confidence amongst the warring parties.

“I call upon the key principals to the agreement to continue their engagement to ensure that progress is made,” he stressed.

Last month, President Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by additional 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government on November 12, 2019 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

