 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 December 2019

UN chief urges South Sudan’s parties to maintain ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 18, 2019 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has express concerned over clashes between government and opposition force in Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria areas, urging all the parties to maintain ceasefire.

JPEG - 51 kb
António Guterres (Photo Reuters/ Denis Balibouse)

“It must be emphasized that the ceasefire is a fundamental achievement of the peace process. As the leaders move forward, maintaining the ceasefire must remain paramount, and the responsibility for it lies with them,” he told the Security Council Tuesday.

Guterres, in his report on South Sudan, said there were 17 alleged clashed between the National Salvation Front (NAS) and government forces within the Central and Western Equatoria areas.

He said a political solution, through sustained dialogue, is the only way forward for lasting peace to be achieved in the young nation.

“The United Nations stands ready to continue to support the parties through this process to ensure that the resolution of outstanding tasks can be attained,” said Guterres.

Last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by additional 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government on November 12, 2019 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

According to the UN chief, over the 100-days period, it is the political will of the parties that will determine achievement of success.

“The parties need to move forward to accomplish outstanding tasks and to build the confidence and trust that South Sudan so desperately needs,” stressed Guterres.

“It is therefore critical that progress is measured against the agreed benchmarks,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General expressed serious concerns over reports of soldiers leaving cantonment sites owing to the lack of resources, requesting the parties to address this matter urgently.

He further encouraged the parties to continue dialogue to resolve the issue of states and their boundaries, which is he described as “critical” to attainment of sustained peace in the war-torn nation.

“The parties must commit themselves to a process of negotiation, compromise and political settlement. To this end, I call upon the parties to agree to a defined process and mechanism to forge a way forward in the spirit of peace and compromise,” said Guterres.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 December 08:48, by Midit Mitot

    If your one hand is painful, the whole body will be painful as well. If this the real peace in the country NAS should not left out.

    repondre message

    • 19 December 10:01, by jubaone

      Midit Mitot,
      Your analysis is very correct, but jienges believe they are the head, yet their eyes and ears (Equatorians) and the Nuers (hands, legs) dont matter. They can do it alone. But now, it seems the foolish majority have come to their senses. Sometimes idiots have to learn it the hard way. They incarcerated Riek for 3 years, now the fools desperately want him back.

      repondre message

  • 19 December 08:53, by Midit Mitot

    Con:::::

    Because South Sudan has become business center, then many nations can cook their mind to continues investing money with endless war.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)

Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)

Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.