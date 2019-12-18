 
 
 
Cairo preparing meeting between Kiir and Machar: al-Sisi

December 17, 2019 (CAIRO) – Egypt is arranging a meeting in Cairo between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar, the Egyptian leader Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Monday.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R) shaking hands with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir at the presidential palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, January 10, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Sisi reportedly made the remarks on Friday last week on the sidelines of the third edition of the four-day World Youth Forum (WYF).

"We have always been supportive of all efforts made, and still being made, to find a solution and reach ceasefire,” he observed.

The Egyptian leader further observed that Cairo has now adopted a policy of solving problems and extinguishing crises in the continent.

On Tuesday, President Kiir and Machar held a meeting to discuss the pending critical tasks impeding the implementation of the revitilized peace agreement signed in 2018.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comment on this article



