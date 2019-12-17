Minnawi, Dabajo agree to join efforts to unify Darfur armed groups

December 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the Justice and Equality Movement led by Bakheit Dabajo (JEM Dabajo) agreed to coordinate efforts to unify the armed groups to achieve the goals of the Sudanese revolution.

Dabajo (R) and Minnawi sign an agreement to reunite Darfur groups on 16 Dec 2019 (ST Photo)

Minnawi and Dabajo signed a memorandum of understanding in Juba on the sidelines of the peace talks between the armed groups and the Sudanese government.

According to the agreement seen by Sudan Tribune, Dabajo and Minnawi reaffirmed the need to reach a comprehensive and just peace that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese problem since independence.

The two leaders said committed to keeping on efforts to unify the armed groups, to immediately coordinate and form joint committees among their bases across the country.

“The two parties urge all the Sudanese armed and political forces to accelerate the pace to reach complete unity to achieving the slogan of the Revolution: Freedom, Peace and Justice,” further stressed the signatories.

After the signing of a peace agreement with the transitional government, the armed groups will take part in a constitutional conference to discuss the future of Sudan including a regional administrative regime.

Dabajo group, which is not part of the Juba peace process, inked a peace agreement in April 2013 negotiated with the former Sudanese regime under the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

Earlier this month, Dabajo groups issued a statement calling for justice for their slain leader, Mohamed Bashar, who had been killed while heading to Darfur from Chad after the signing of peace agreement with the Sudanese government April in 2013.

