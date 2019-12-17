South Sudanese troops remain deployed outside cantonment sites: CTSAMVM

December 16, 2019 (JUBA) - Troops from all parties signatory to South Sudan’s peace deal remain deployed, despite the ongoing cantonment, the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMVM) said.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

“This means that there has yet to be full disengagement,” Maj. Gen. Desta Abiche Ageno, the CTSAMVM chairman said in Juba Monday.

“CTSAMVM calls on the JDB to address this issue as a matter of urgency,” he added.

The official, however, said the CTSAMVM continues to monitor and verify cantonment, but said that the process is far from complete.

According to the ceasefire monitoring body, registration has currently stalled while the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) awaits the printing of additional registration forms.

“The lack of sufficient logistical support to cantonment sites – especially food and medicine – has continued,” Abiche noted.

Meanwhile the CTSAMVM said its Monitoring and Verification Teams (MVTs) observed that some cantonment sites had no food delivered, other sites received food which is finished, while some sites, including Ngo Halima, Nyara and Ashwa, received supplies last month.

“Cantonment is the foundation of all subsequent implementation activities and without these resources, the process will fail,” said Abiche.

The ceasefire monitoring body said it is aware that the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) had released funds to the security mechanisms for implementation of their plans.

It is, however, expressed disappointment that this process took so long.

Last week, South Sudan’s incumbent government allocated $16.5 million for the security mechanisms, of which $3.5 million went to the Joint Defense Board and $4 million to Joint Military Ceasefire Commission and $5 million to Joint Technical Security Committee.

Last month, President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the September 2018 peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional government by November 12 came after the main opposition group (SPLM-IO) threatened to boycott the process until the security arrangements are completed.

The number and boundaries of the states and the security arrangements are among key tasks to be completed within the 100 days.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

