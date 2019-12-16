December 16, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – The United States government on Monday imposed sanctions on two South Sudanese officials for expanding or extending the country’s conflict.

South Sudan’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, on 4 September 2010 (ST)

The US Treasury, in a statement, said Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro and his Defence and Veteran Affairs counterpart, Kuol Manyang Juuk are obstructing the stalled peace process.

“The United States stands by the people of South Sudan who continue to suffer under this political instability that has led to thousands of deaths. The South Sudanese deserve leaders who are committed to laying the groundwork for a successful, peaceful political transition,” said the Treasury’s deputy secretary, Justin Muzinich.

The Trump administration said it will not hesitate to target those who have perpetuated the conflict in South Sudan and will continue to apply pressure on the country’s senior leadership to take concrete measures to bring peace and stability to the country.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo welcomed the move on the two officials for attempting to threaten the ongoing peace process.

“These actions rob South Sudan of the security, stability and confidence in government that is needed to negotiate and implement a lasting peace,” he tweeted Monday.

The latest sanctions come barely a week after the US vowed to implement visa restrictions against individuals who undermine the peace process in South Sudan.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)