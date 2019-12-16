December 15, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudanese government, through the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), has allocated $16 million for implementation of the country’s security arrangements.

S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Juba on Friday, the Cabinet Affairs, minister Martin Elia Lomuro said the incumbent government is committed to ensure that lasting peace is achieved in the young nation.

“The amount was already distributed among all mechanisms in the pre-transitional committee, including $16 million for security arrangement,” said Lomuro.

“There is delay but the mechanisms are committed to speed up now since they have the funds in their control,” he added.

Last month, President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the September 2018 peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional government by November 12 came after the main opposition group (SPLM-IO) threatened to boycott the process, until the security arrangements are completed.

The number and boundaries of the states and the security arrangements are among key tasks to be completed within the 100 days.

Meanwhile, president Kiir and Machar called on the security mechanisms to speed up the processes to be done in the pre-transitional period to ensure a unity government is formed in February.

Puot Kang, a member of the SPLM-IO, said two rival leaders held a meeting with members of the security committees in Juba on Friday and they were briefed by the different security committees on progress and challenges.

“We have to increase our speed to meet the deadline of 100 days,” he said, adding that the challenges will be overcome if all parties work together.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)