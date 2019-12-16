December 15, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudanese government, through the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), has allocated $16 million for implementation of the country’s security arrangements.
- S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)
Speaking to reporters in the capital, Juba on Friday, the Cabinet Affairs, minister Martin Elia Lomuro said the incumbent government is committed to ensure that lasting peace is achieved in the young nation.
“The amount was already distributed among all mechanisms in the pre-transitional committee, including $16 million for security arrangement,” said Lomuro.
“There is delay but the mechanisms are committed to speed up now since they have the funds in their control,” he added.
Last month, President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the September 2018 peace agreement by 100 days.
The delay in forming a transitional government by November 12 came after the main opposition group (SPLM-IO) threatened to boycott the process, until the security arrangements are completed.
The number and boundaries of the states and the security arrangements are among key tasks to be completed within the 100 days.
Meanwhile, president Kiir and Machar called on the security mechanisms to speed up the processes to be done in the pre-transitional period to ensure a unity government is formed in February.
Puot Kang, a member of the SPLM-IO, said two rival leaders held a meeting with members of the security committees in Juba on Friday and they were briefed by the different security committees on progress and challenges.
“We have to increase our speed to meet the deadline of 100 days,” he said, adding that the challenges will be overcome if all parties work together.
South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.
In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
MORE