Ethiopian gov’t to increase women participation in UNISFA

December 14, 2019 (ABYEI) - The Ethiopian government has pledged its commitment to increase women participation in United Nations peacekeeping in line with the Secretary General initiatives on Action For peace (A4P) on Women, Peace and Security, saying the role of Women in UN peacekeeping operations is also the priority in the Ethiopian peacekeeping efforts as the leading country in women contribution for the UN peacekeeping missions.

Ethiopian peacekeepers in Abyei on 14 August 2016 (UNISFA photo)

The Ethiopian ambassador to Sudan, Shferaw Jarso announced this while addressing the While addressing the Ethiopian 21 Battalion at Athony Battalion Headquarters, located 10km south of Abyei town.

“I would like to reiterate my country’s unwavering commitment to the UN peacekeeping efforts and determined to provide well-trained and equipped uniformed personnel, with increased participation of women and support the UN peacekeeping efforts in partnership with other Troop and Police Contributing Countries,” he said.

UNISFA’s acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam said the troops to remain focused and dedicated while implementing their mandated task and to ensure that they follow the principals of integrity and impartiality.

He said tasks undertaken by the battalion, which include patrols, escorts, safeguarding of UN property and protection of civilians, road and camp construction and maintenance were performed with the highest dedication, despite the harsh weather conditions.

Gebremariam also pointed out that currently, Ethiopia is the leading troop contributing country with more than 7,000 troops, with varying levels of involvement in different peacekeeping missions with a special focus on the IGAD region.

Ethiopia is sole troop contributor of UNISFA of which 55% of Ethiopia’s global UN peace keeping operation deployed in this (UNISFA) mission.

About 1,650 peacekeepers, amongst them Four Generals and 32 officers were decorated with UN medals in recognition of their disciplined and meritorious service.

(ST)