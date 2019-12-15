SPLM-IO welcomes release of peace implementation funds

December 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM/A-IO) has welcomed the decision by government to avail $16 million for the implementation of the peace agreement.
- SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar speaks at the peace celebration day in Juba on 31 October 2018 (AP Photo).
The opposition group’s statement came a day after its leader Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir held a consultative meeting in the capital, Juba in the presence of the first deputy chairman of the Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.
The meeting focused on addressing the security arrangements and funding of the activities of the implementation of the outstanding critical tasks enshrined in the agreement signed in September 2018.
The SPLM/A-IO, in a statement issued Saturday, decried the delay in implementation of the critical outstanding tasks and lack of funding.
It further urged the incumbent government to avail, on time, the remaining funds for the implementation of the pending pre-transitional period activities as per the revitalized peace accord.
Meanwhile the armed opposition faction reiterated its full commitment to the implementation of revitalized peace agreement, saying it is the only way to attain peace in the young nation.
South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.
In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
(ST)
