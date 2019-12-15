Al-Bashir’s supporters demonstrate against Hamdok government

December 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Supporters of the ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir organized a protest near the presidential palace on Saturday to denounce the policies of the transitional government.
The protest, which took place on the same day of a court rule against al-Bashir over corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency, gathered some thousands mobilized from Khartoum state and other states.
The protesters chanted religious slogans and vowed to topple Hamdok government.
The police forces did not intervene to disperse them but cordoned the rally to avoid any disorder or possible clashes with the supporters of the Forces for Freedom and Change.
Also, the army deployed barriers in the roads leading to the headquarters of the army General Command to prevent them from reaching it.
Alnagy Abdallah, a figure of the Islamist Popular Congress Party, addressed the protest and called for a weekly protest against Hamdok government on every Saturday.
On Friday, the committee formed to implement the law of dismantling the former regime issued a series of decisions to dissolve the National Congress Party of al-Bashir, confiscate its property and assets and dissolved trade unions, professional associations, and the employers’ union.
(ST)
