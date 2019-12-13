 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 13 December 2019

Sudan’s peace talks with SPLM-N al-Hilu suspended until Saturday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan's Presidential Adviser for Security Affairs and Chairman of the Mediation Team, Tut Kew Gatluak (Sovereign Council photo)
December 12, 2019 (JUBA) - The mediation team in South Sudan said Thursday that negotiations between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu will be suspended until Saturday for technical reasons.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu hold separate talks with the Sudanese government and refused calls by Malik Agar’s faction for a joint delegation as the two groups would negotiate the issues of the Two Areas: Blue Nile State and South Kordofan State.

Last month, the discussions on the declaration of principles stalled over the demand of the SPLM-N al-Hilu to include the self-determination and secular state in the peace talks. But the government argued that they have no mandate to discuss a matter that would be resolved by the constitutional conference after the peace agreement.

South Sudan’s Presidential Adviser for Security Affairs and Chairman of the Mediation Team, Tut Kew Gatluak said that the meetings that "started on Thursday will be suspended until Saturday for technical issues that have not been completed."

Tut did not elaborate on the nature of this technical issue but it seems related to the drafting of new proposals on the pending issues.

He further stressed the commitment of the mediation and all parties to work for an agreement that would achieve peace and stability in Sudan.

In separate statements on Thursday, the spokesman for the government delegation, and member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi spoke about "great progress" in the ongoing negotiations with the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

Eltaishi said that a committee is currently working on finalizing a framework agreement on the Two Areas.

He further added that significant progress in security and technical arrangements has been achieved as well as on the political issues.

There were unverified reports about new developments in the position of the SPLM-N al-Hilu which broke away with the other faction of Malik Agar after a row over self-determination during the talks with the ousted Islamist regime.

The transitional government which is formed after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime has reaffirmed its commitment to work for justice and equality between the Sudanese without discrimination on the basis of their religion or ethnic group.

The relation between the state and religion is one of the issues that would be discussed in a constitutional conference to take place after the signing of peace agreements with the armed groups in the Two Areas and Darfur as well as the eastern Sudan opposition groups which call for more autonomy and wealth sharing.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 December 12:05, by Fathi

    Technical difficulties? lol We’ve had over a month to prepare, in addition to a first delay. What is the cause of this delay? We’ve already passed the deadline in the power-sharing agreement. Mr. Tut has a responsibility to let us know what the issue is.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)

Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.