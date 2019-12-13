December 12, 2019 (JUBA) – At least $1.5 billion is needed to reach 5.6 million people with urgent life-saving assistance, the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2020 shows.

Alain Noudéhou, the Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Getty)

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou said despite the period of relative stability since the signing of the peace agreement in 2018, humanitarian needs remain high.

Some 7.5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance or protection and 3.7 million are displaced inside or outside of the country. Women and children continue to be the most affected,” said Noudéhou.

“The people of South Sudan are impatient for peace. The coming year offers great hope that the country’s leaders will begin the long road to recovery from conflict,” he added.

With improved access across South Sudan, the UN and hundreds of non-governmental humanitarian organizations are reportedly committed to working together with the authorities and affected communities to re-build lives and livelihoods.

Humanitarians will also align their efforts with development partners to meet most urgent needs while reducing vulnerability and needs in the longer-term.

“Reaching and protecting vulnerable people, especially previously inaccessible communities, is central to the 2020 response,” stressed Noudéhou.”

He added, “We want to reduce hunger, see a decrease in the number of infant and maternal deaths, give people access to the basic services they need to survive, and build resilience in communities so they can cope with continued shocks, like the recent floods.”

In 2019, UN said, about 5 million people have been reached with assistance through the Humanitarian Response Plan, thanks to the dedication of thousands of humanitarian workers, most of whom are South Sudanese, and the generosity of donors who have contributed more than $1 billion toward the 2019 response.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)