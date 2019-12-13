 
 
 
US to impose visa restrictions on peace spoilers in S. Sudan

December 12, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – The United States on Thursday announced it will implement visa restrictions against individuals who undermine or impede the peace process in South Sudan.

JPEG - 30.4 kb
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AFP file photo)

Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State said the move comes as the US re-evaluates its bilateral relationship with South Sudan government.

“Such visa restrictions could include immediate family members of these individuals,” he said in a statement issued on December 12.

Visa restrictions, it said, will apply to individuals who have directly or indirectly impeded peace including: violating a ceasefire or cessation of hostilities agreement; violating the UN arms embargo; engaging in corruption that fuels the conflict; suppressing freedoms of expression, association, peaceful assembly, or other abuses or violations; or by failing to abide the signed peace agreements.

According to Pompeo, South Sudanese have suffered enough while their leaders delay the implementation of a sustainable peace.

“The South Sudanese deserve leaders who are committed to building consensus and willing to compromise for the greater good,” he stressed.

The decision to impose visa restrictions on peace spoilers comes a day after the US imposed sanctions on five South Sudanese individual, it says, are responsible for killing two critics in 2017.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

