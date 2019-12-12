Sudan urges South Sudan’s parties to expedite implementation of peace accord

December 11, 2019 (JUBA) – A senior Sudanese official on Wednesday urged the warring parties in South Sudan to expedite the implementation of all the outstanding issues impeding the formation of a coalition government.

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters after meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, September 11, 2019 (JUBA)

Speaking to journalists in the capital, Juba, deputy head of the Sudan Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said time was running out and the 100 days extension of the pre-transitional period would soon come to an end when pending tasks are unresolved.

"This meeting is part of the previous meetings. Today we remain with limited time nearly 29 days have passed and yet we need to focus on the implementation of the South Sudanese peace," he observed.

The senior Sudanese official acknowledged the challenges facing the two neighbouring nations, but said both nations need peace in order to improve security and stability along their common border.

"We are happy that the ceasefire [in South Sudan] is holding. We have witnessed that our brothers are implementing the ceasefire. For the last 14 months there has been no violation," he further stressed.

Last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by additional 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government on November 12, 2019 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)