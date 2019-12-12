Over 80,000 South Sudanese refugees return home: SSRRC

December 11, 2019 (TORIT) - Lack of basic services in neighbouring countries has forced 83,572 South Sudan refugees to return home, South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission or (SSRRC) said.

The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

John Odongi, the SSRRC boss in Torit state, said the refugees were experiencing cuts in food rations and poor conditions in the camps.

He said majority of the returnees hailed from Magwi county in Torit.

“The people who came from the refugee camp they are getting integrated to their own communities, but one of the major challenges they face is the lack of money for settling,” said Odongi.

SSRRC, its head explained, does not provide food assistance to refugees who voluntarily return to the war-torn East African country.

On his part, however, the Magwi county commissioner, David Otto Remson urged aid agencies in the area to support the returnees.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)