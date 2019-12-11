 
 
 
December 11, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – The United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on five South Sudanese officials, it says, were responsible for the abductions and likely murders of two human rights activists in 2017.

JPEG - 22.4 kb
Dong Samuel Luak, and Aggrey Idris (photo Amnesty)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the OFAC said that South Sudan government repeatedly used extrajudicial killings to silence dissent, limit freedom of speech and the press, and enforce the political status quo.

“Its refusal to create political space for dissenting voices - be they from opposition parties, civil society, or media, is a major factor in the country’s inability to implement its peace deal and form a national unity government,” partly reads the statement.

The statement further said it is taking action against five individuals responsible for the abduction and likely murder of two human rights activists in 2017.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Aggrey Idri, a member of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), and Dong Samuel Luak, a South Sudanese human rights lawyer, disappeared from Nairobi, Kenya, on January 23 and 24, 2017, respectively, according to a UN Panel of Experts report and multiple press articles.

The two activists, it said, were kidnapped in Kenya by members of the South Sudanese security services and brought back to South Sudan, where they were held for a short period in National Security Service’s headquarters, known as the “Blue House.”,”

“According to reports, after that short period of internment, Dong and Aggrey were moved to a different detention centre within South Sudan, where they were reportedly killed upon the orders of, and by, members of the South Sudanese government,” notes the statement.

In April, however, a United Nations panel of experts report said that it was likely that the two activists were executed by Internal Security Bureau agents on 30 January 2017, on orders from the commander of the National Security Service training and detention facilities.

“Despite two years elapsing since the death of Dong and Aggrey, the Government of South Sudan has shown no indications of holding the five individuals or any others to account, and has not taken any corrective measures since the publication in April of the UN Panel of Experts report,” stressed the U.S. Treasury’s statement.

The five “foreign persons” believed to have killed activists Dong, Aggrey and other individuals include, Abud Stephen Thiongkol (Thiongkol), Malual Dhal Muorwel (Muorwel), Michael Kuajien (Kuajien), John Top Lam (Lam) and Angelo Kuot Garang (Garang).

South Sudan’s government was not immediately available to comment on the sanctions.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 December 03:40, by Games

    Life sentences or hanging would have been better for those Salva Kiir’s gangs men. Dinka government does not believe in sanctions. UN, EU and US itself did it before and those were previously sanctioned are still walking freely around the world

    repondre message

    • 11 December 06:12, by Joyuma John

      sanction is not a solution to south Sudan tribal problem, learn from the first sanctions, do they have an any help to our current situation. There are those who are supposed to be sanctioned and you fail to sanction them but sanction wrong one. when You want to kill a snake cut off the head, over, but rattling it must cost you dearly.

      repondre message

  • 11 December 03:43, by Games

    Although, it were good for revealing their names publicly, let live goes on.

    repondre message

    • 11 December 06:56, by South South

      Games,

      Mentally retarded Nuer, in the list, there are Nuer names in it, but because you are mentally retarded and have tiny brain, someone MUST repeat that to you so that you can understand slowly. Nuer loves Nyantit for free.

      repondre message

  • 11 December 03:43, by The Rhino

    Sanctions alone without any biting effects are basically worthless!So far,many criminals in South Sudan who have been put under sanctions are vividly living large and unaffected in neighboring countries or traveling freely around the world in spite of all the sanctions,where are the benefits of such sanctions at all?Paul Malong,the murderer of many innocent South Sudanese is enjoying life in......

    repondre message

    • 11 December 03:55, by The Rhino

      ..Nairobi Kenya,why are these sanctions not showing any effects on him?Jok Riak(S.Sudan’s army chief of staff),Michael Makuai Lueth(information minister, gov’t spokesperson) and many more,..why are they not suffering from any sanction?Why are these tools not cutting deep and fulfilling their primary purposes?Sanctions should/must punish and punch enormous pressure on criminals and force them to...

      repondre message

      • 11 December 04:04, by The Rhino

        ...change their wicked behaviors.Sanctions should be a driving force to bring about change in a rotten system like this one in South Sudan.Its good that the US State Department uses sanctions, but it must have teeth and destroy offenders who proof to be stubborn.The kidnappers & murderers of Aggrey Iddri and Samuel Dong are now made known,what next?How about the kinappers and killers of 1).Isaac..

        repondre message

        • 11 December 04:17, by The Rhino

          ...Lagu Jabakana 2).Joseph Goma Santo 3).Francis Alima and 4).Paul Arama?What happened to those four individuals?We also want the truth about their disappearance from Ugandan refugee camp to be detailed and made public.Their kidnappers/murderers must be disclosed.This disgusting tribal Dinka gov’t in Juba is still torturing/detaining prisoners in hot containers scattered across S.Sudan,facts!!!

          repondre message

          • 11 December 05:36, by Eastern

            The Rhino,

            I am happy to let you know that Lagu Jabakana et al are now free men; they have been released some weeks ago. These four men, 3 jenge and 1 nyigat (ordered by Taban Deng, specifically to kill Dong Samuel) are just the starting point. Watch this space for where the drama will end!

            repondre message

            • 11 December 06:14, by South South

              Eastern,
              Another shitholes, what can a sanction does to someone who lives in Wau or in Juba, or in Bor or in Rumbek or in Aweil or Yei? These are the people who live in Tukuls without bank account. What can this bogus sanctions do to them? You monkey people are very desperate to have anything in news even stupid thing like this make headlines for weak people like you, coward, come back to SS.

              repondre message

            • 11 December 11:34, by The Rhino

              Eastern,

              Definitely,Taban Deng Gai,the useless half Mundukuru is the one greedy fucking hyaena,a disgusting conspirator who would do anything cheap for food and positions.Thats why foolish Kiir is using him all the time as a lapdog when on missions.Taban is a true bastard.

              repondre message

          • 11 December 06:05, by South South

            The Rhino,
            Shit, you just put up the list of your monkey uncles who died from HIV and accused others for their disappearances. Is that our problem for them to have unprotected sex? Weak people always play the games of finger points. Just be a real man and face the heat. It’s very hot outside in South Sudan. If you need air conditions, come back to Juba.

            repondre message

            • 11 December 11:38, by The Rhino

              South South,

              Everybody knows that 97% of your malnourished Dinka soldiers are carrying very deadly diseases e.g.HIV,Hepatitis B-viruses and many more infectious sexually transmitted epidemics.Your uncle Kiir is even carrying AIDS virus, deal with that!

              repondre message

              • 11 December 12:20, by South South

                The Rhino
                Don’t talk shit here. Putting out bogus list of his uncles’ names, who are really monkey and blame us for their death, when HIV/AIDS have taken good care of their life. Shit, who is going to believe you monkey, wicked.

                repondre message

              • 11 December 16:03, by Eastern

                The Rhinp,

                South South the jenge douchbag DOESN’T deserve any useful feedback, the THING only DOVERTS the debate - this is a fucked THING!

                repondre message

  • 11 December 04:45, by Games

    Rhino
    Those of Paul Malong, Makuei Lueth, Taban Deng Gai and Salva Kiir are ICC candidates..international communitis are leaving them alone for now till peace were stored in the country

    repondre message

  • 11 December 07:01, by Mike Mike

    Game,who is the implementer of the peace you were talking about to be restored in the country?.Kiir is the one to implement it and there is nowhere for someone to bring all about stability and be the victim of it at the same time.I don’t think that your dream is realy true.Sanction is soemthing which is normal now to the people of the world. How many people have been sancts and they are alive?.

    repondre message

    • 11 December 07:43, by Malakal county Simon

      Mike mike

      Just listen to yourself for a minute!! Who started the senseless war in 2013?? Salva kirr and the whole world knows it as he was acting out of fear thinking he will lose SPLM chairmanship.. Who holding the country hostage and peace money?? Salva Kiir.. Are you blind to blame Games for telling the truth??

      repondre message

  • 11 December 08:14, by Mike Mike

    Malakal County Simon,One side statement always doesn’t give a judge powers to ruled out the case in favor of the first speaker.What you were talking about was soemithing the whole world knows very well that Riek was the cause of all this problem that has affected SS.You and game have no clue about of who starts the war first between the two rival leaders in 2013, it was your master Riek.

    repondre message

  • 11 December 08:45, by Mike Mike

    Riek has no popularity to defeats Presid:Kiir in the Chairmanship of the SPLM.SPLM basic document is clear and it was not amended to qualify Riek to contest for the Chairmanship of the SPLM,because in 1991 the leadership have came up with the laws that whoever turns against SPLM should not be eleceted as Chaiman and these are the factors that affect your master Riek from get Chairmanship of SPLM.

    repondre message

  • 11 December 09:12, by Joseph Canada

    First of all Kenya should be the one put to sanction after allowing a refugee claimant under Geneva conversation to be returned back by an enemy. Secondly, these US people should act on their promise. South Sudan Gvt. Makes it clear that there’s No peace and no respect for Humanity but leadership by all means by a tribe.

    repondre message

    • 11 December 09:26, by South South

      Joseph Canada,

      What is this shit English again. I understand nothing from your comment, shit.

      repondre message

  • 11 December 09:31, by Mike Mike

    Joseph Canada,What brought u to have voice in S.Sudaneese affairs and u are not from SS?.These are ineternal issues of which we don’t want someone who have changed his identity to have a says in our affirs.That is what we called interference in social issues by foriegners.Please shut up your rotten mouth in SS afairs.u had no right to blame kenya of having deported those triators who sold away SS.

    repondre message

  • 11 December 09:36, by Mike Mike

    Exactly, you tell him to know that nothing which can be understood in the comment he had posted here.

    repondre message

    • 11 December 12:22, by Pakuai

      Mike Mike,
      Some amateur South Sudanese just seems not to understand what is the US and who really runs the US. The US is not really by the American people, but the interest groups, lobbyists and the multinational corporations. Both houses of the US ’congress and the senate’ are owned ’the interest groups, lobbyists and the multinational corporations’.>>>

      repondre message

      • 11 December 12:33, by Pakuai

        There is an Australia activist called Julian Assuage who had exposed the US abuses in Iraq, Afghanistan and other unsavory US excesses. Mr. Julian Assuage and other activists were the owners of the "wiki website" https://wikileaks.org/
        Mr. Julian Assuage is just a ’whistle blower’ But now, he is being hold in jail in the UK of all country’s without a charge>>>

        repondre message

        • 11 December 12:40, by Pakuai

          And Mr. Julian Assuage waiting extradition to US to be jailed for exposing the US corporate empire excesses around the world. If the US was serious and not just an out of touch bully. The US would have started ’sanctioning her self own about human right abuses’. For some well informed South Sudanese. There was these term called "rendition" during the US and her allies>>>>

          repondre message

          • 11 December 12:47, by Pakuai

            apex of their so-called war on terror. Innocent citizens were kidnapped by the US and their allies and dark cells around the world without due legal processes. There is a US military base in Cuba called Guantanamo bay where their so-called war on terror prisoners are kept without charge. For those South Sudanese who might have that luxury to have read about the Guantanamo bay. They shouldn’t>>>

            repondre message

            • 11 December 12:53, by Pakuai

              be talking about the US lecturing other countries about human rights and so on. The US, the UK and some of the allies the worse abusers of human rights. But they are the most hypocritical countries on earth. They are called themselves christian countries. But they seem not to be doing what they preach others. The Biblical Jesus even said, "first removes a log on your eye, before you see a speck>>>

              repondre message

              • 11 December 13:20, by Pakuai

                on your brother eye". Our lowly informed South Sudanese who like fret over on SUDAN TRIBUNE don’t know, Saudi Arabia, Israel and other countries I don’t want to name are also the worst human rights abusers on planet. But it depends on what a country or countries the US, the UK and their devil corporate empire pick on to be played ball with>>>

                repondre message

                • 11 December 13:26, by Pakuai

                  Many countries here in Africa don’t give a damn about the US and their nonsense some of these days. And of course, the US have no interest in those countries because the US and their Rothschilds own those countries through and through. But the US, the UK and their Rothschilds had not been given the South Sudan central bank keys and resources. And so does, Iran, Russia, Myanma (Burma)>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 11 December 13:30, by Pakuai

                    And that is why the creeps in the US, the UK and their evil juus (so-called israelis) are so much fixated on our country and our people. The but the vermin are wasting their damn times and our times. Here in South Sudan, there are fools who just don’t how others just don’t want to have anything to do with the evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 11 December 13:34, by Pakuai

                      and some of their creeps who covet our country and our people to death ever ever again, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. South Sudan is not part of their so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never ever will and South Sudanese people are not their so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire’s subjects or slaves never had and will never ever will under the sun, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 11 December 13:41, by Pakuai

                        I for one have no problem with the English people or white Americans. But their establishments are owned and controlled by the greatest evils or satanists on earth. I went to US three times when I was studying in Canada, and I didn’t had any problem with any American citizen, but what their rubbish always come and lecture our fools here in South Sudan is the opposite of what the US really is>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 11 December 13:48, by Pakuai

                          The US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israel), the UN and their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU. Wanted to start their so-called ’UN WORLD ONE GOVERNMENT, GOVERNMENT WITHOUT BORDER or their so-called AFRICA UNITY OR REGIONAL INTEGRATION piece of bullshit. This nonsense had been peddled about some lowly educated globalists>>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 11 December 13:57, by Pakuai

                            and secret societies’ criminals like Mr. Thabo Mbeki, Paul Kagame, Jakaya Kikwete, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Hailemariam Desalegn, Abiye Ahmed, Barack Hussein Obama, Susan Rice; puppets/stooge here in South Sudan of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe and Thomas Cirillo. They have Malik Agar and Yasir Arman in North Sudan and some of their other moles who have>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 11 December 14:06, by Pakuai

                              sold themselves and their souls to the devil like South Korean’s Ban ki Moon. Who have sold themselves and their souls to ’secret societies’ of:
                              1. The Bilderberg Group
                              2. Council on Foreign Relations
                              3. The Trilateral Commission
                              4. Skull And Bones
                              5. The Committee of 300
                              6. The Freemasons
                              7. The Illuminati and
                              8. The Ashuka group>>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 11 December 14:12, by Pakuai

                                There are lowly informed South Sudanese who don’t know that their so-called uncles or allies are not our really allies or uncles, but our real existential enemies. The US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, sleazy, their gulf Arab states financiers always create an ’imaginary enemy’ fight every ten (10) years. And in countries with resources and whom the vermin called their>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 11 December 14:20, by Pakuai

                                  most strategic people and countries to always fought over with their wars of attrition to ’bend’ to their ’evil empire’. Abesh (so-called ethiopia), DR Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Central Africa republic (C.A.R), Libya, Algeria, Egypt and some of countries Middle East, Asia, Cuba, Caribbean countries and some countries in Eastern Europe during the so-called COLD WAR. But this time around,>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 11 December 14:27, by Pakuai

                                    time around, the vermin even became bolder and bolder. And they want to bring their so-called JEW EMPIRE into the world. And their so-called JEW EMPIRE is allegedly to SPAN from Jerusalem to *Tigris River, Euphrates River*, and right up to our ’Nilotic valleys and plains’. And this so-called JEW EMPIRE would be ushered into their so-called WORLD MOST POWERFUL SOVEREIGNS of the US, the UK & France>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 11 December 14:34, by Pakuai

                                      Really? And that this so-called JEWS EMPIRE would be funded by the ’rich Jewish in the current so-called israel, Wall street, Europe, rich Europeans, Indians, Chinese and even some rich African who have stashed away their loots in some countries like the UK, Dubai, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), South Africa, Bahamas, British virgin islands, Hong Kong, Panama, Cayman islands>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 11 December 14:40, by Pakuai

                                        Switzerland and other tax avoidance countries lowly educated South Sudanese fools. And the countries like Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan, Ghana and other countries were to be made manufacturing hubs by those thieves who have their money in those countries l just mentioned above. And the resources, land and the waters from a country like South Sudan, DR CONGO, Zimbabwe would be used

                                        repondre message

                                        • 11 December 14:46, by Pakuai

                                          as collaterals or as loans to secure investments on their names on the ’disguised’ of the so-called AFRICA UNITY AND REGIONAL INTEGRATION piece of trash. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Where are the resources in Rwanda, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and North Sudan to support those would be damn manufacturing centres nonsense? Nil/zero/zilch>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 11 December 14:56, by Pakuai

                                            The Rwandan criminals here in Malakal, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) in Abyei, Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese, Sri Lankans and some of their creeps in between in the so-called UNIMISS lowly informed South Sudanese piece of trashes were brought into our country to come and implement the so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT, GOVERNMENT WITHOUT BORDER and the so-called AFRICA UNITY>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 11 December 15:25, by Pakuai

                                              and REGIONAL INTEGRATION peace of bullshit. There are some low lives here on earth who just breed like pigs/rabbits and think, they can live over other people. Good luck to the vermin. The Caribbeans, some former European slaves were even shipped here into to South Sudan to come and to fight for Mr. Riek Machar puppet/stooge and his his ’handlers’ here in the IGAD countries. But we bombed>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 11 December 15:56, by Pakuai

                                                those innocent boys and girls, but this time around, we have informed them our lowly informed losers. To move away from our ’cross airs’. They are going to be bombed to near oblivion/extinction out this planet earth with our arch enemies, by us, once and for all. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM lowly informed fools. The vermin have attached themselves to our country and our people>>>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 11 December 16:33, by Pakuai

                                                  ’like leeches or ticks’, through their fools who worship these vermin and their puppets/stooges. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. ’What state in South Sudan would want to live side by side with evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called israelis), their Bantuses and some of their usual>>>

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 11 December 16:34, by Pakuai

                                                    not even one losers. Watch out, the vermin are out.>>>>

                                                    repondre message

  • 11 December 14:15, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This is a step in the right direction. However it would be complete when the murderers are locked up to face justice. The Kenyans who facilitated their capture and illegal deportation to South Sudan should also face the music of justice.

    repondre message

