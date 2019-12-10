 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 10 December 2019

SPLM/A-IO condemns attacks in Adar State, urges ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December, 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO) has condemned in the “strongest” terms recent attacks allegedly carried out by the South Sudanese Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF) in territories under its control in Adar State.

JPEG - 34.7 kb
Machar (C) speaks to the SSBC after his meeting with the NPTC members in Khartoum on 23 October 2018

This incident, the group said in a statement, is a grave violation of the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (A-RCSS).

On Sunday, SPLM/A-IO Peace Mechanisms reportedly conducted a consultative meeting with the armed opposition leadership in Khartoum to review progress and challenges in the peace implementation during the extended 100 days of the pre-transitional period.

The meeting, SPLM/A-IO said, called upon ceasefire monitors (CTSAMVM) and Joint Military Ceasefire Committee (JMCC) to immediately investigate the aforementioned violation which poses a threat on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Sudan Tribune could not immediately verify claims of these attacks.

Meanwhile, the opposition urged the incumbent government of South Sudan to avail, on time, the remaining funds for the implementation of the pending pre-transitional period activities.

The group further condemned in the strongest terms possible the continued detention of the chairman and commander-in-chief of the SPLM/A (IO), Riek Machar by the regional bloc (IGAD) and called for his release at its next ordinary summit.

Last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 December 06:38, by South South

    IO, let’s talk about peace and stop making up lies. Peace is the only way out to bring South Sudan out from this senseless war created by none other than Dr. Woungkel. What IO wants is $100 million, but %50 of the funds have been used to pay hotels in Juba for 100000 IO members who resident in the hotels in Juba.

    repondre message

    • 10 December 07:13, by Midit Mitot

      South South,

      Let be frank and honest, IG had attacked IO territory in Adar State, and so why this thing happening while in peace?

      repondre message

      • 10 December 07:18, by South South

        Midit Mitot,

        No, you are wrong. I know you are a big supporter of IO and you will go with anything IO says. No single witness or 3rd party to confirm what IO is putting out to us. If you read what IO said, you will see it is attached to $100 million to be released. what’s that? Money is attached to an attack, laughable?

        repondre message

        • 10 December 07:29, by Midit Mitot

          South South,

          Hahhaahaaha, please let us be honest and stick on peace then built the trust among the communities.

          repondre message

          • 10 December 07:34, by South South

            Midit Mitot,

            Building trust among our communities will come when IO releases responsible statements to the public. Riek will visit Juba tomorrow. This is what IO should be promoting and encourage Riek to speak with Kiir in Juba tomorrow with good faith. making up bogus things will destroy any hope we have to build trust among our people.

            repondre message

            • 10 December 08:28, by Malakal county Simon

              South South/Slave

              You’re a bone-head and ignorant at the same time.... Why denying the truth when every one knows what’s happening on the ground?? Please feeds yourself with the below current information..

              https://www.nyamile.com/2019/12/09/splm-io-condemns-govt-attack-on-its-position-in-upper-nile-state/

              repondre message

              • 10 December 09:13, by Mayendit

                Malakal county Simon
                You guys don’t know what Dr.wongkel Riek Machar Teny is doing. This man has caused human lives so terrible and he is divided the people in sub-community just to killed themselves and his main objective is to get position and that’s all. The case in Mawut State is starred on June 2019, 4 sub-community we’re mobizing against one community and this is why general James Ochan de

                repondre message

                • 10 December 09:30, by Midit Mitot

                  Manyendit,

                  Let you people try to be frank and true tellers,

                  -When Kiir and Malong Awan were recruited tribal Militia call mathaing Anyoor , was it Dr Machar?

                  - When Kiir and Malong order their tribal armies to launch genocide in Juba, was it Dr Machar?

                  - When Malong and Kiir tried to kill Machar in J1, was it Dr Machar @ yaaaahhh nincompoop?

                  repondre message

          • 10 December 09:27, by Mayendit

            Midi Mitot. I would like to tell you that. Dr wongkel Riek Machar is divided Nuers people in to sub-community because he doesn’t care what happened to his own people. On June 2019, 4 sub-community who are believed to be strong supporters of him attacked 1 sub-community and the general James Ochan defected from Io because of that. Now, another general defected again and maybe the Pro Dr.wongkel Rie

            repondre message

  • 10 December 09:40, by Mayendit

    Midi Mitot and Malakal county Simon.
    Please understand what Riek Machar is trying to do. Clearly, Riek Machar has nothing in his mind than poor leadership. He signed oil production with Omar al Bashir and he was giving $600 million but he never built a single school in Nuers communities. He get 2 percent of oil with Taban Deng Gai and they never did anything.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 09:53, by Mayendit

    Midi Mitot or big and small.
    Look, I am not talking about 2013, understand Riek Machar has nothing in his mind than poor leadership. He is now in the process of division among Nuers people. Take this example brother, on June 2019, 4 sub-community who are believed to be strong supporters of him attacked one sub-community in Mawut State and this is why general James Ochan defected to the government

    repondre message

    • 10 December 11:00, by Malakal county Simon

      Mayendit

      The big problem should not be the fabricated lies allegations that Dr Machar instigated the fight against the sub-clan of Gajaak, but the big problem should the coward president Kiir rejecting the most needed peace by any mean!! You should talk him to accept peace if you’re not anti-peace just like him....

      repondre message

    • 10 December 11:11, by Games

      Mayardit
      Who do you think would buy your craps. Why deployed UN peace keeping forces in your heartland if you idiots are more united than Nuer? Riek will rule this country by all meansvand I suggest you to hang yourself before Machar take over the leadership.

      repondre message

      • 10 December 11:52, by Midit Mitot

        Games,

        I like that question to the self proclaimed call Mayendit,

        have a look, east Lake and Twice East communities fought and killed over 83 people last week.

        Western Lake fought themselves to the extend of abducting ladies and kids, is that a unity from Dinka? Manyendit should ask himself.

        repondre message

      • 10 December 11:52, by Mayendit

        Games
        The language which you guys are using by all mean and 70% controlled in the SPLA have driven us away from our developments. Remember, when the president took leadership was not by all mean but the Dinkas are majority in South Sudan. If we can use the all mean then, we can even make it a Kingdom and none will do nothing.

        repondre message

        • 10 December 12:13, by Midit Mitot

          Wululululullulul,

          Mayendit,

          Is that true? Am doubting that Dinka could rule this country as Kindom.

          repondre message

        • 10 December 12:16, by Malakal county Simon

          Mayernty/slave

          This is what’s your kins been trying and trying but South Sudan will be a Kingdom in presence of Nuer.... Foolish majority

          repondre message

          • 10 December 12:18, by Malakal county Simon

            Correction,

            This is what’s your kins been trying and trying but South Sudan will never be a Kingdom in presence of Nuer.. Foolish majority!!

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.