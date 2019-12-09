 
 
 
SPLM-N al-Hilu says ready for peace negotiations

President Kiir and Sudanese parties applauding after the signing of a plan for peace in Sudan in Juba on 11 September 2019 (ST photo)
December 9, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLM-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu said ready to resume peace talks with the Sudanese government in Juba on Tuesday.

Unlike the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) the group failed last November to strike a declaration of principle with the Sudanese government as the latter declined to include the right for self-determination in the peace talks.

Aljak Mahmoud, SPLM-N Hilu spokesman said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that their negotiating delegation headed by the Movement’s Secretary General Amar Amon is ready to engage in a new round of talks on 10 December.

We have come with a sincere and strong will to engage in the second round of direct negotiations, and we hope that the other side will be armed with the same spirit and determination so that the two parties can make a real breakthrough by agreeing on a declaration of principles that constitutes a road map governing the negotiating process.

We must bear in mind the legitimate aspirations of the Sudanese people to achieve a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis and puts a logical end to the ongoing war in Sudan.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu asked the transitional government to declare that its adherence to a secular Sudan, but the negotiating delegation said the matter would be determined in the constitutional conference that will take place during the transitional period.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

