Arman meets al-Burhan in Khartoum as Minnawi arrives in Juba ahead of peace talks



December 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - SPLM-N Agar delegation held a meeting held in Khartoum with the head of the Sovereign Council to discuss preparation for peace negotiations, while Minawi arrived in Juba ahead of a new round of talks in Juba that will begin next Tuesday.

Yasir Arman, SPLM-N Agar deputy leader who is in Khartoum nowadays held a series of meetings with the transitional authority Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) as the group consults on the peace process with the allied groups.

"A meeting was held with the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on the preparations for the success of the Juba negotiations, the release of the remaining prisoners and holding negotiations on the basis of partnership and joint action between all components of the transitional authority," said the group spokesman.

"A meeting was also held with the head of the government negotiating delegation, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti," further said the statement.

Arman and his delegation including Ismail Jalab the Movement’s secretary-general discussed with Hemetti the preparations for the upcoming round of talks in Juba.

The meeting discussed "the need to reach a peace agreement that supports the issues of transition in Sudan including freedom, peace and democracy, and that peace remains a major condition for getting out of the various crises that our country suffers from".

The SPLM-N Agar is part of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) which includes armed groups from Darfur and other groups from eastern Sudan have delegations in Khartoum to advocate for peace and meet their supporters.

Also, the government officials said they plan to include the stakeholders from the conflict-affected regions in the process, pointing that their support for the talks is key for its success.

Minnawi in Juba

For its part, the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) said its leader had arrived in Juba for the third round of peace negotiations.

"In response to the invitation made by the government of the Republic of South Sudan to resume the negotiations for peace in Sudan, the leader of the movement, Commander Minni Arko Minnawi, arrived in Juba on Sunday evening. He will hold consultation meetings before the launch of the upcoming round of talks".

"The Movement hopes that this round will be the final of a just and comprehensive peace process that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis and achieves lasting stability for the sake of the rebirth and building of the country," further said the group.

