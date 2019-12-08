 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 December 2019

27,145 students to sit secondary school exams in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 7, 2019 (JUBA) – A total of 27,145 students will sit this year’s South Sudanese secondary exams countrywide, an official disclosed.

JPEG - 16.5 kb
A classroom session at a school in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el Ghazal state (Photo courtesy of UNICEF)

Speaking to reporters in Juba on Friday, Simon Nyok Deng, the secretary-general for the national examinations council, said 7,763 girls will sit secondary school leaving exams from December 16-24.

He said secondary school exams will be conducted in 261 centres across the country.

The official, however, downplayed fears of insecurity saying the government has secured all examination centres across the country.

“The national examinations in the Republic of South Sudan are treated as high stake examinations and therefore they are guarded by a well-disciplined team of national security and police,” he said.

The exams, Deng said, will be distributed in various parts of the country with the exception of Latjor and Maiwut States where no student registered following the closure of schools within the region.

“Latjor and Maiwut have not presented their candidates due to the closure of schools during the conflict. They are now reopening the schools and they have no candidates who are prepared for the exams,” he stressed.

South Sudan has one of the world’s highest illiteracy rates due to the civil war that has killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions since mid-December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 December 11:59, by jubaone

    We know how these results will be fixed. Bush schools, pupils who have never been to kindergarten, no teachers, no labs learning under trees naked? Leaked papers. Since when could primitive jienges perform better than Equatorians?
    https://hotinjuba.com/greater-barh-el-ghazal-tops-in-2018-19-secondary-school-exams/

    repondre message

  • 8 December 12:04, by jubaone

    Jienges want to catch up with Equatorians and will do anything to prove that they too are intelligent and can pass exams. All at the Min of Education, Control Board for university entrance, place allocation to universities are jienges. They dish out best grades for idiots. See how they fail in Uganda or Kenya! Nuts. They only end up buying from Busoga Univ. or private institutes.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 14:32, by Pakuai

      "Jienges want to catch up with Equatorians and will do anything to prove that they too are intelligent and can pass exams"
      Read this link:https://www.unhcr.org/ke/14623-south-sudanese-girl-in-kakuma-shines-in-kenyas-national-examination.html
      https://www.slideshare.net/erykkoh/2013-kcpe-top-one-hundred-candidates-nationally-kenya
      https://hotinjuba.com/south-sudanese-students-top-uganda-secondary-ex

      repondre message

      • 9 December 14:48, by Pakuai

        jubaone,
        Can you read those young South Sudanese boys and girls. They are in Kenya and Uganda. They know how to pass exams set by different people and by different countries.
        So what is your point piece of troll?
        http://www.gurtong.net/ECM/Editorial/tabid/124/ctl/ArticleView/mid/519/articleId/6276/South-Sudanese-Student-Tops-Kenyan-Primary-Examinations.aspx

        repondre message

        • 9 December 14:56, by Pakuai

          jubaone,
          You losers obsession with Dinkas/Jenges is fast becoming a nuisance. Just go and inquire from the records in then united Sudan records. And you losers would be surprised to learn how Dinkas/Jenges, Shilluks, Nuers and Anyuaks and others from Bush schools even used to out performed the Arabs in well stock city schools in the North. By the way, during the times when the examination>>>>

          repondre message

          • 9 December 15:06, by Pakuai

            results were announced on the Radios or Televisions. The top students were to be in Khartoum,and central North Sudan. greeter Upper Nile and and greater Bhar El Gazelles regions and back to North Sudan until the announcer finished his/her announcement. There used not to be top students from greater Equatoria region. And this is not to say that the whole Equatoria students were stupid, but they>>>

            repondre message

            • 9 December 15:14, by Pakuai

              insisted on English only syllabus in line with Uganda. When the students from greater upper Nile and greater Bhar El Gazelles used both Arabic and English in the syllabus. Mr. jubaone, the Dinkas/Jenges are well ahead of you losers in education losers. If the Dinkas/Jenges were to be lowly educated fools like you idiots, they wouldn’t ’navigated the messy and dangerous world of guerilla wars’>>>>

              repondre message

              • 9 December 15:21, by Pakuai

                to South Sudan’s independence today. The Dinkas/Muonyjiengs community gave it their all to kick out the Arabs of South Sudan. In fact, the whole intention was to kicked back the Arabs back to Saudi Arabia and Yemen and their ’Bantus Islamic recruits West Africa or Northern Nigeria. But Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and other bunch of foreign puppets/stooges thwarted the SPLM/A marched to Khartoum 1991

                repondre message

                • 9 December 15:27, by Pakuai

                  and now the foreign puppets/stooges are at it again. Mr. jubaone and other bunch of online trolls, the Dinkas/muonyjiengs of the Sudan are conquering people losers. Mr. jubaone, the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan are the masters of ’long shot war fares’ The Dinkas/Muonyjiengs can store or shelf a war and bring it back when they want to fight it. The reasons, the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs don’t>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 9 December 15:33, by Pakuai

                    like bullies. Mr. jubaone, the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and even some of their lackeys here in our region like the IGAD; like Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and Kenya the vermin set up to be their spring boards to play game with our country and our people. The evils are going to be bloody nosed pretty badly fools.>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 9 December 15:39, by Pakuai

                      Mr. jubaone and your bunch of Sudan Tribune trolls. The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dogs, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU love our country and our people to death. Fools, the evils even think, that South Sudan would be used like their East and West germane during their then COLD WAR and then South Sudan would be ’reunited>>

                      repondre message

                      • 9 December 15:43, by Pakuai

                        with their cloned so-called arabs North Sudan’. But the vermin are playing with fire. The evils love affair with our country and our people has gone too far Mr. jubaone chap. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps here in our IGAD and the AU ,want our Nile waters and our land. Good luck to the vermin>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 9 December 16:01, by Pakuai

                          trying or dreaming is not a crime. Mr. jubaone, all that you losers hear about ’climate change’ is used ’subjectively by the evils from the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between who do not even know the science behind the climate’ chap. Yes, there is a climate change, but not on South Sudan and the South Sudanese people>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 9 December 16:30, by Pakuai

                            Mr. jubaone,
                            your US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states’ financiers and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU. Want to experiment their so-called ’human induced climate change’ around the world. They have US army bases in Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Senegal, Ghana refused>

                            repondre message

  • 8 December 16:06, by Eastern

    jubaone,

    You have STATED THE VERY TRUTH!

    South Sudan has been EMBARASED countless times in Kenya,South Africa, China, etc...after sending villagers to dsending villagers to do certificates, diplomas and
    Ph.Ds to catch up with Macher..!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.