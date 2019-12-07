 
 
 
Sudan, Qatar conduct joint military exercices

December 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday the conclusion of military exercises with the Sudanese army in Arkweit area of the Red Sea State.

According to a statement by the Qatari Defence, the military exercise was attended by Major General Rashid bin Nasser, Head of Qatar’s Authority of Military Institutes and Colleges, and Major General Hafez al-Taj Makki the Red Sea Governor.

Al-Nasser praised the military training of the Qatari officers saying it would enable them to carry out their duties.

However, he did not speak about the duration of the training of the exercises.

The Sudanese army did not issue a statement about this exercise.

On 29 November, the Eritrean government issued a statement accusing Qatar of continuing to provide military support to the opposition groups.

Asmara did not accuse the Sudanese transitional government of taking part in this plot but stressed that Qatar uses Sudan as a springboard for its subversive activities.

The statement said that the Qatari Armed Forces would construct a dialysis centre in the Sinkat area of the Red Sea state.

Qatar which is a member of the Friends of Sudan group has invited the head of the Sovereign Council and the prime minister to visit Doha since last October.

(ST)

  • 8 December 09:07, by Fathi

    Even though I prefer Qatar, I suggest we stay away from all the gulf arabs. They’re like vultures that plot on each other, trying to just use Sudan as a pawn. They import our doctors and engineers, while exporting guys like Osama & Abdul Hai Yusuf. Hamdok will be better off at the big boy table alongside the EU & US, rather than a pawn of the gulf.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

