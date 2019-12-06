 
 
 
Military participation should not obstruct Sudan’s removal from U.S. terror list: Hamdok

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok holds talks at the US Capitol in a landmark visit to Washington (AFP Photo/ JIM WATSON)
December 5, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called on the United States to put aside their concerns about the participation of the military component in the transitional authority and to back Sudanese people through the removal of sanctions inherited from the ousted regime.

Hamdok made his call on Thursday at the Atlantic Council in Washington after meetings with U.S. officials on delisting his country from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST).

Sudanese officials say they felt doubts are still persisting in Washington about the viability of the Sudanese revolution and the regime change that has taken place in the country after the formation of a civilian government in September.

Hamdok took the opportunity of a public event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, to deter these concerns and fears about the leadership structures in Sudan.

He said that the two components are working closely to achieve the tasks of the transitional government and the goals of the Sudanese revolution: freedom, peace and justice.

He further wondered that there were calls for the lift of sanctions on Sudan and the SST’s rescission even during the ousted totalitarian regime.

"The Atlantic Council started years back advocating for the delisting of Sudan from the SST. I do not know if that happened in a democratic environment? I was not".

"Let us understand and appreciate that the situation then was far worse than anything you could describe today. We are not saying it is perfect but it is a step in the right direction"

The Sudanese premier further called to back the transition in Sudan instead of refusing to work with it under the pretext that it includes military elements that were part of the former regime.

"The risk of not acting is far much than anything (else)", he stressed alluding to the chaos that might happen in Sudan and its effect in the region if Washington continues to weaken the civilian-led government and prevent it from bringing foreign investments or ban financial international institutions from clearing Sudan’s foreign debt.

He was hinting to the head of the Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo whose forces are formed from the janjaweed militiamen that accused of killing civilians in Darfur, Two Areas, and recently in Khartoum during the attack on the pro-democracy sit-in.

During his six-day visit to Washington Hamdok’s delegation includes the minister of defence who held meetings with U.S. military officials.

Hamdok’s statements express the feeling of bitterness in Khartoum from Trump administration.

When asked about the reason behind the longevity of a meeting last week on the dismantling of the former regime and if the military were against it, Hamdok denied the claim and explained that the meeting was about many issues and lasted six-hour because of the discussions on the upcoming peace talks with the armed groups on 10 December.

He further called on the minister of justice Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari to explain to the public what exactly happened during the joint meeting on the dismantling of the Ingaz Regime.

Abdel Bari explained that the military welcomed the law and said they had been waiting for this law for a long time.

He further added they demanded a two-hour break to read it and came back with "very constructive proposals".

"So there was a constructive difference on how to improve it and have a good version," he stressed brushing aside allegations that the military component of the Sovereign Council had been opposed to the dissolution of the National Congress Party of the ousted regime.

Hamdok disclosed that he has a negotiating team in Washington that conducting talks with the American administration on the delisting process.

The direct and frank style that Hamdok adopted during the event shows an increase of confidence on the SST’s rescission as he used in the past to make law-profile statements.

The lifting process requires a formal review for over six months.

Last November, U.S. top diplomat for Africa Tibor Nagy said that the State Department is in the midst of the process without further details.

Hamdok reassured the victims of USS Cole and terrorist attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania as he said that the matter is tackled by Sudanese government team and an agreement would be reached on this respect.

It was purported that the US would help Khartoum to retrieve the money stolen by the dignitaries of the former regime and use it to pay the compensations of the victims.

(ST)

  • 6 December 12:09, by Fathi

    As expected ... Washington pushed us toward a power sharing deal with the military (when we had all the momentum), so they can attempt to justify keeping us on the SST. Once achieved, the civilian government will face increasing pressure for results, which depend on delisting from the SST list.

    • 6 December 12:10, by Fathi

      Here is proof of that Washington wanted a power sharing deal between civilians and military:
      https://twitter.com/statedeptspox/status/1144939377744928768

      • 6 December 12:16, by Fathi

        The pressure on the civilian government to show results leads to the civilian government agreeing to allow the most powerful & prosperous nation to exploit Sudan, a country where at least 120 people starve to death/day, in exchange for delisting from SST list.
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_vulture_and_the_little_girl#/media/File:Kevin-Carter-Child-Vulture-Sudan.jpg

        • 6 December 12:22, by Fathi

          Also, Sudan had to go to a US court to try to defend itself. You might be thinking surely the US court wouldn’t be biased in favor of the US... The judge ruled that Sudan was guilty and was supposed to find trees that grow money so they can pay more than 2 billion to victims’ family.

          • 6 December 12:34, by Fathi

            There was barely any Sudanese who participated from what I’ve read. Keep in mind that most of the terrorist who carried out the attacks were from Saudi Arabia (surprise), Egypt, Yemen, and other arab countries. Speaking of holding countries accountable and attacks, has Saudi Arabia paid anything for 9/11?

            • 6 December 12:39, by Fathi

              The answer is no, despite the 9/11 victims fund drying up. In fact, Saudi Arabia used their oil $ to lobby (legally bribe/legal corruption) to not be held accountable. I guess "justice" is only served against the weak.

              • 6 December 12:43, by Fathi

                Aside from the legal system theatrics, while the pervert/sexual predator/Epstein’s best friend Bill Clinton was facing impeachment, he decide to retaliate against Sudan by bombing Al Shifa Pharmaceutical factory. Like most president’s, ratings improve when they attack other countries.

                • 6 December 12:47, by Fathi

                  Al Shifa Pharmaceutical factory was one of, if not only, pharmaceutical factory in Sudan. It made 90% of Sudan’s prescription drugs (Diabetes, TB, Malaria) at really low prices. The US dropped 13 Tomahawk missiles, which cost 1 million a piece, on the Pharmaceutical factory. Imagine all the people died without the life saving meds.

                  • 6 December 12:56, by Fathi

                    The perv and chief, Bill Clinton, said Sudan was making chemical weapons for bin Laden. "The evidence was not conclusive and was not enough to justify an act of war," concedes Donald Petterson, former American ambassador to Sudan.

                    • 6 December 13:01, by Fathi

                      Sudan wanted the UN to investigate the factory to see if Bill "I did not have sexual relations with that woman" Clinton was truthful. The US vetoed that request .. lol. The strikes likely led to (indirectly) tens of thousands of deaths. Sudan was forced sue the supposedly unbiased America in the US, & was awarded 35 million.

                      • 6 December 13:06, by Fathi

                        It should also be noted the average person in Sudan is about 19 years old. The attacks that Sudan was found guilty of occured in 1998 and 2000. It should also be noted that the Sudanese people did not elect Omar Al Bashir & that he rigged his "elections" ever since coming to power. Yet, the Sudanese people are held responsible.

                        • 6 December 13:09, by Fathi

                          The Sudanese people can thank people like Chuck Grassley, Senate Finance Committee Chairman, for the exploitation of Sudan. Here is letter he sent to Mike Pompeo saying Sudan should not be removed from the SST list until Sudan agrees to the exploitation.

                          • 6 December 13:09, by Fathi

                            https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-sudan-must-answer-victims-supporting-terrorism-sanctions-are-lifted?fbclid=IwAR3XH2CbEksVOtlJyDuZfO1LG0gQ2hUwtDp7akifT7wn9H4FhUOaarpGjc0

                            • 6 December 13:11, by Fathi

                              Chuck Grassley represents Iowa. There are a lot of Sudanese people there. It’s time for a grassroots movement to send this man to retirement.

                              • 6 December 13:18, by Fathi

                                "US will help Khartoum to retrieve the money stolen". Let me remind everyone that Ocampo, ICC prosecutor, said that Bashir has 9 billion stashed in UK banks. That was obtained from the wikileaks files released.

                                • 6 December 13:25, by Fathi

                                  Since the exploitation was inevitable and we suspect the money is in banks belonging to US allies, Hamdok should agree to a percentage of money retrieved rather than the amount $2 billion. This way Hamdok can guarantee the US actually tries to retrieve all the money instead of just bullshitting us and splitting the rest with the colonizers.

                                  • 6 December 13:29, by Fathi

                                    The US doesn’t give a damn about democracy lol. If you don’t believe me, why don’t you ask all of Latin America about US supporting democracy. If you don’t want to do that, just look at US relations with their best friends the gulf arab monarchies lol

                                    • 6 December 13:34, by Fathi

                                      When it comes to the US, we are going to get exploited. The key is not pissing them off and trying to negotiate the best deal possible by trying to make it as close as mutually beneficial as it’ll get.

                                      • 7 December 20:27, by Pakuai

                                        Fathi,
                                        We are going bomb you, with your Hamock, Boko Haram, Boko haram, Mr. Abiye Ahmed, Muslim Brotherhood, Jesh El Islam, El Nustra and the evil juus (so-called israel) and here in South Sudan the; Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese, Sri Lankans, Rwandans, Ghanaian, Abesh (ethiopians) and Kenyan piece of trash, Mr. Njoroge, their UN, their sleazy NGOS out of South Sudan, reasons,>>>

                                        • 7 December 20:33, by Pakuai

                                          pure HATRED and RACISM. Loser, no county on this planet earth will use the ’US dollars’ chap trust me chap. The evils have been time by other countries because many countries have ’their countries fund hedged on the US dollars’ around the world. And this is why the US is not being bullied by other countries for now Mr. Fathi chap>>>

                                          • 7 December 20:45, by Pakuai

                                            But the evils are going to be shown their right place, ’jail oceans, once and for all’, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Don’t you always your Mr. Hamdock, a best leader or an economist, I will not talk about his ’leadership for now’. But he is not an economist. Did he studdiesd economy at the university of Khartoum? If yes, then we may, not crush North Sudan at moment>>>

                                            • 7 December 20:52, by Pakuai

                                              But we are going to crush anything that is connected evil juus (so-called israel), the evil juus even said plainly that "they would be welcomed back to Sudan". Good luck to the vermin, we are going to destroy them, should they dare try.>>>

                                              • 7 December 21:06, by Pakuai

                                                Mr. Fathi,
                                                Here in South Sudan, we had used ’Diner’, used to be ’used by the Romans and even Greeks’ into days North Sudan, here in south Sudan, Egypt, evil juus (so-called israel). And Jesus Christ of ’the Bible’ was betrayed the Jews with their 30 coin silver of Denirions (Diner) chap. Here in South Sudan, we used pound>>>

                                                • 7 December 21:13, by Pakuai

                                                  We have never been colonized by the devil infested island of England, to use their pounds. They tried in your North Sudan. Their Winston Churchill, who was a propagandist on our Nile long time ago, even proposed that their ’Jews’ were to be result in Uganda. After the vermin played games with them in Europe. The Jews would have been dead Mr. Fathi chap>>>

                                                  • 7 December 21:25, by Pakuai

                                                    Mr. Fathi,
                                                    We are going to walk over your North Sudan (Dinkas/Muonjieng) country and destroy you. I am one of the boys who will again bomb Eastern Jerusalem and give it to Palestinian people. Islam is not religion, never has and will never will. It is a fantasy. Tel Aviv would be destroyed chap, by us Mr. Fathi chap. reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.>>>

                                                    • 8 December 07:51, by Fathi

                                                      LOOOL! I must say, you are entertaining.
                                                      I definitely enjoyed you calling Churchill a propagandist.
                                                      Yes, the legendary Hamdok received one of his degrees from University of Khartoum. I have a feeling you did this Pakuai:
                                                      http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article68635

                                                      • 8 December 08:00, by Fathi

                                                        The juus in Jesus’ time were partaking in usury (interest). That is why Jesus had to flip the table on them.
                                                        Why do you want to destroy Israel? What did they do to you? They supported your independence. I’m surprised you don’t love them like your hero, Kirr. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KU5Ph5C83w&t=1s

                                                        • 8 December 08:03, by Fathi

                                                          Don’t forget, your bible mentions our interaction with the juus. Our ancestor, Taharqa, saved the real juus (when they were black) when the Assyrians were going to attack them. Taharqa is even praised for it in the bible.

                                                          • 8 December 08:13, by Fathi

                                                            Say whatever you want about islam,but don’t forget, we the North were Christian for a long time .. before you even knew who Jesus was. We fought off arabs (not the ’cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan’) for over 1000 years. We even had strong relations with Byzantine empire. We did our part for Christianity.

                                                            • 8 December 08:16, by Fathi

                                                              Once the arabs decided to chill out with the war and came through with peaceful sufi missionaries, we actually listened to the message and accepted Islam. Meanwhile, Christianity came to South Sudan through colonization.

                                                              • 8 December 08:20, by Fathi

                                                                We were christian before they heard about Jesus too. British knew not to try to bring christian missionaries to North Sudan. We would’ve created another false mahdi and waged another round of jihad. Instead, they divided us for 60 years, taught you english & bible. You know, they thought about joining you with Uganda or Kenya at first.

                                                                • 8 December 08:25, by Fathi

                                                                  Stop trying to destroy us. Let us join forces + make Egypt & Levantine our colonies again, under a united Kush.

                                                                  • 8 December 08:28, by Fathi

                                                                    If the young Mabior is anything like his father, we will make him our generation’s Taharqa too.

