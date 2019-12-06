 
 
 
Friday 6 December 2019

Cantonment of S. Sudan forces far from completion: monitors

December 5, 2019 (JUBA) – The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has said the cantonment of forces in South Sudan remains far from complete and that screening is yet to commence.

JPEG - 99.6 kb
The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

“Registration has stalled while the JMCC [Joint Military Ceasefire Committee] awaits the printing of additional registration forms,” Abiche Ageno, the CTSAMVM chairman said at the 17th technical committee meeting on Thursday.

The official expressed concerns over lack of sufficient logistical support for the cantonments sites, especially food and medicines which are yet to be delivered to sites.

The peace partners agreed on the establishment of 25 cantonment sites for the opposition groups in line with the implementation of the security arrangements following a decision by the Joint Defence Board (JDB), which commands over all forces during the pre-transitional period.

“CTSAMVM’s MVTs [Monitoring and Verification Teams] have observed that some cantonments sites have received no food and no supplies, including Liang and Torpuot,” Abiche observed.

He, however, revealed that all cantonment sites within MVT Bor’s area of responsibility received food or money for food several months ago, but all these items have since run out.

“The provision of tents and medicines is still a challenge”, stressed Abiche.

Meanwhile, with 75 days left to end the pre-transitional period, the CTSAMVM urged the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) to release sufficient resources for the cantonment process to continue.

“Cantonment is the foundation for the security arrangements and without sufficient resources, the cantonment process will fail,” stressed the CTSAMVM chairman.

Early last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 6 December 08:34, by Malakal county Simon

    Since nothing is going on, Government holding the peace funds hostage, we are just waiting for so called 100 days until last day and then to declare that Revitalised peace, is officially collapse!! Right?? God forbid

    repondre message

    • 6 December 09:04, by Midit Mitot

      Malakal County Simon,

      This is delaying tactics from Juba government, while the whole world is now yawning for peace instead Juba regime is preparing to attack oppositions territories in dry season.

      They are always airlifting military equipment’s every night from Juba to the field with Uganda Helicopter.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 10:36, by South South

        Malakal County Simon,
        $100 million, 50% has been used in Juba to accommodate and feeding your uncles who are staying in the hotels for more than one year, eating free Nyantits.

        repondre message

      • 6 December 10:36, by South South

        Malakal County Simon,
        $100 million, 50% has been used in Juba to accommodate and feeding your uncles who are staying in the hotels for more than one year, eating free Nyantits.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 12:35, by Malakal county Simon

          South South/Slave

          Explains how??

          repondre message

      • 6 December 11:59, by jubaone

        Midit Mitot
        Forget about cantonment, cuz over 20% of Equatorian IOs have deserted, the $100m has been stolen or spent, only 78 days left and barely enough for all logistics. Be prepared for war, that is the naked (jienge) truth. You realize how many Nuers are turning into the govt.? Many don’t want to go hungry. The truth hurts but must be told.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 12:27, by Midit Mitot

          Jubaone,

          That,s true, some food lovers are now returning to Juba one by one, but we the real IO are very close to Juba.

          2016 confusion will not happen again, NAS, IO, and other oppositions are well prepared.

          repondre message

          • 6 December 22:21, by The Rhino

            Jubaone,Eastern,

            Its a painful degradation to South Sudan,witnessing and reading about Dinka people worldwide committing heinous crimes in host countries and places they first ran to for refuge.Dinka savages have so far disrespected all norms of dignified human gestures and prime courtesies offered to them by host communities overseas as well as here at home, in Equatoria!Shit,their ungrateful...

            repondre message

            • 6 December 22:28, by The Rhino

              Jubaone,Eastern,

              ..attitudes and behaviors have pissed off and will continue pissing off many who were involved in rescuing their damned asses.Its time to say fuck them!We in Equatoria have our own problems.Our communities were displaced from their legitimate ancestral territories, and no one is taking or protecting them, this is wrong!We Equatorians have all rights to kill, protect and defend...

              repondre message

              • 6 December 22:38, by The Rhino

                Jubaone,Eastern,

                ..ourselves here at home.There’s NO other place in this world so comforting like our own home,Equatoria!This must be very clear to every Equatorian,especially us the KARO people,b’cos Jubek thus Juba is our origin!We never ventured elsewhere to cause havoc and mayhem.We are now pressed against the wall but must remain resilient and fight through the mess for our naked survival...

                repondre message

              • 6 December 22:58, by The Rhino

                Jubaone,Eastern,

                ..ourselves and communities.There’s no alternative or option.USA,EU,Russia or China will never come down to Equatoria to rescue us,never!,not even regional countries,no they have their own interests,fair enough,we Equatorians also have our own interest in restoring order at home,infact those countries can even benefit more from a regulated system thereafter than this present.....

                repondre message

                • 6 December 23:12, by The Rhino

                  Jubaone,Eastern,

                  ..mess and state of anarchy.Fuck those greedy patty Equatorians conniving with Dinka impostors raping and murdering vulnerable people in Equatoria,yes fuck them big time!Now,our favorite brave warriors ’ngwajik ti kak’ possessing a GUN must keep that baby well oiled and fine tuned for the big moment.The peace is dead and according to high class insiders,..tribal Dinka gov’t is...

                  repondre message

                  • 6 December 23:24, by The Rhino

                    Jubaone,Eastern,

                    ..actively engaged in planning military assaults on Opposition bases during the coming dry sessions.Ugandan military machines were reported to have transported heavy weapons to designated locations around Juba and sensitive areas in Equatoria.Frankly speaking,South Sudan was doomed and meant to go down in a very dirty way.But before everything else comes to an end,kill as many...

                    repondre message

                    • 6 December 23:38, by The Rhino

                      Jubaone,Eastern,

                      ..Dinka rapists and murderers as you can,..for they have brought unexplainable torments & grievances to many families in this country like never before.So, they deserve death in this world and the next one.There’s no one other way to punish those Dinka criminals other than subjecting them to their own methods of torture and death!!!

                      repondre message

                      • 7 December 15:03, by jubaone

                        Rhino
                        Thank you for your wonderful insight and putting our Equatorian position so clear. We don’t want to be invited to the dining table, we make our own. The total destruction of SS and rebuilding a new progressive, liberal and democratic State of Equatoria is our ultimate goal. Non-Equatorians are free to make theirs and we can live as good neighbors.

                        repondre message

                        • 7 December 15:19, by jubaone

                          Rhino, Eastern
                          Equatorians are hardworking, intelligent and civilized people that is why all foreigners, investors, fugitives, thugs, prostitutes, beggars, runaway freebooters have fled to us. Imagine SS without Equatoria, it’d be like a human zoo. Especially jienges must be thankful to us. But they must understand now, we mean business. We will not stop till we bust them out. God Bless Equatoria

                          repondre message

                    • 7 December 15:26, by jubaone

                      Rhino, Eastern
                      The reason why jienges are so intransigent is cuz they have managed to coerce and breakdown the Nuers. So divided, so hungry and so confused are the Nuers. Only if Nuers also opted for their own country, it’d be easier to beat the jienges. But Nuers alone are completely incapable of running themselves and the only hope is cling onto jienges for leftover leadership role.

                      repondre message

                      • 7 December 15:32, by jubaone

                        Rhino, Eastern
                        Did we ask ourselves, why till now Riek and hard-core Nuers can’t call for an independent Naathland let alone federalism? Riek knows, a Nuer independent state would be the worst shithole, more devastating than a Jienge one. Nuers are satisfied with a subservient role behind a jienge, that is why they remain always the "vice". Nuers like Equatorias can form their countries.

                        repondre message

                        • 7 December 16:09, by jubaone

                          Rhino, Eastern
                          The jienges know, Riek is about the most educated, intelligent and articulate Nuer. By delaying the peace deal, jienges hope Riek will get frustrated and his alleged"cancerous eye" gradually kills him. There would be no replacement. This explains why jienges think they will rule SS for 1000 years cuz their biggest threat will have been dead.

                          repondre message

                          • 7 December 16:16, by jubaone

                            Rhino,Eastern
                            Do you know of any Nuer so intelligent and educated like Riek? I don’t know any. If any, they are simply impostors and cheap opportunists and hirelings who have sold their Nuer soul for food and money. I don’t know whether Nuers can found their own country? We Equatorians can and don’t need anyone, the others badly need us Equatorians cuz we set standards and values.

                            repondre message

                            • 7 December 17:04, by The Rhino

                              Jubaone,

                              Excellent remarks!Here is the thing,NAS and other Equatorian led movements must think deep about the future of Equatoria and its people,this is very important.Its imperative that at this stage NAS focuses only on Equatoria,then maybe afterwards build coalitions with other partners.The idea of forming SSOA was good but won’t benefit Equatoria’s interests on the long term.Furthermore NAS..

                              repondre message

                              • 7 December 17:10, by The Rhino

                                Jubaone,

                                ..must be very careful working with groups whose leaders were internationally sanctioned, like that of Paul Malong.As you’ve brilliantly mentioned, without Equatoria,there’s no South Sudan.All these are proven by facts that foreign investors, international organizations and etc, all come and remain vested in Equatoria.They value Equatoria,its intelligent people and the strategic.........

                                repondre message

                                • 7 December 17:22, by The Rhino

                                  Jubaone,

                                  ..importance of our areas.Therefore its us Equatorians everybody should be making business and big plans with, not Dinka vagrants from Bahr El Gazal or elsewhere,NO only us Equatorians!We must work hard, double our efforts to liberate Equatoria and our people, there is no alternative!Yes,God bless Equatoria!!!

                                  repondre message

                        • 7 December 17:04, by jubaone

                          Rhino, Eastern
                          Nuers too, must believe in themselves, that they can establish their own independent and progressive country. This is the Nuer dilemma, they fear to go alone. Many of them dont believe in themselves. We Equatorians, have the substance to do this. We simply have to take courage and go ahead. YES WE CAN. We dont need jienges nor Nuers for this. God Bless Equatoria.

                          repondre message

                          • 7 December 17:36, by The Rhino

                            Jubaone,

                            From nothing comes nothing!Building a solid community,society or a nation is more than just carrying guns or having military power.Dinka and Nuers have been leading South Sudan with a military language since 2011,but neither have vivid stable communities in their areas.For Nuers though I feel sorry for them,b’cos they love food too much,selling out their souls even in the middle of war..

                            repondre message

                            • 7 December 17:47, by The Rhino

                              Jubaone,

                              ..therefore I absolutely encourage our Equatorian IOs fighters to decamp and join NAS.We have everything it takes to build a nation.Few of us have been prophesying these massages for years that mixing ourselves with Dinka or nyagats will never bring us together forward,it will only pull us down and make us practice or think like them.IOs fighters must dislodge and come back home to NAS!

                              repondre message

        • 6 December 14:20, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          I happy that the jenge madness which is raging in their stinky villages - which first appeared on the international scene in the 1990s in Kakuma Refugee camp - which white people didnot understand is now playing out in the streets of Australian cities! https://paanluelwel.com/2019/12/04/we-were-better-off-in-the-warzone-than-in-australia-the-cries-of-south-sudanese-women-in-victoria/

          repondre message

          • 6 December 18:29, by jubaone

            Eastern,
            Once a savage always a savage. I hear many mostly jienge criminal youth about 300 have been incarcerated on some island off the Australian coast pending deportation. But where to? Most will land in Juba cuz they have no villages to go to and boost their fellow thugs and robbers in Juba. US deported 24 of them a year ago.

            repondre message

      • 6 December 12:34, by Malakal county Simon

        Midiit,

        Indeed brother!!

        repondre message

  • 6 December 14:08, by Eastern

    I love it...I hear Revatalised Agreement - what foolery..?!

    Kiir made it clear that he WILL NOT WORK with Dr. Machar but SPLA/M-IO thought that was music.

    Fools will remain fools!

    repondre message

    • 6 December 18:31, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Even their nyanjienges are no good at all. Worthless miscreants.
      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7750051/Adau-Mornyang-Sudanese-Australian-model-arrested-surprise-ambush-illegally.html

      repondre message

      • 6 December 21:04, by jubaone

        Eastern,
        We Equatorians must stop idolizing SS as if we were the only "true nationalists". We Equatorians see SS as a "home country", jienges see it as a "war booty", a granary to be looted. Its not our business to keep fixing SS while jienges keep destroying it. NO. With no peace deal, Equatorians must go for EQUATEXIT and be ready to defend it with guns. NAS is exemplary. NO COMPROMISE

        repondre message

  • 7 December 06:41, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Is not crystal clear to world community as to who is frustrating the process of peace in South Sudan? The government of the day must be held accountable for he continual displacement and death of multitudes of innocent people in the country. Enough is enough. They must not be held with hand gloves.

    repondre message

