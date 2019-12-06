 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 December 2019

UN, partners step up responses to floods in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 5, 2019 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations and its partners have stepped up responses to devastating floods that affected over 900,000 people in South Sudan.

JPEG - 19.4 kb
A heavily flooded area in a remote part of South Sudan (Getty)

As of last week, the UN said, 7,000 metric tons of food has been distributed, reaching more than 700,000 people.

Emergency kits, it said, have also helped 9,000 households, with 12,000 more households set to receive these kits soon.

“Aid workers are using planes and waterways to access hard-to reach locations and are repairing roads, with the support of local communities,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the Secretary General said in a statement.

More than 900,000 people have been impacted by heavy rainfall and flooding in South Sudan since July, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Last month, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to help with the response of the floods.

Additional $10 million was allocated from South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, but the humanitarian crisis in the country remains severe, with 7.5 million people in need of aid due to conflict, chronic vulnerabilities and lack of essential services.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 December 08:38, by Malakal county Simon

    I thank you UN for the generosity to help my people’s who are helpless from that dire situation they are in today!!

    repondre message

    • 6 December 10:44, by South South

      Malakal County Simon,
      Really? Nuer care about poor people in South Sudan? You killed millions people by associating yourself with fake Arabs just to get free Nyantit

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.