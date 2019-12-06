Sudan arrests six Boko Haram militants: military spokesman

KHARTOUM, December 5, 2019 - Six members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram have been arrested on the border with Chad, the Sudanese military intelligence said on Thursday.
- Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, appears in a video in which he warns Cameroon it faces the same fate as Nigeria (File Photo AFP)
According to a statement issued by the Sudanese army the six militants are Chadian nationals and have been arrested on information provided by the Chadian authorities.
"They were handed over to the competent Chadian security services in accordance with the protocol of cooperation on security and border control signed between Sudan, Libya, Niger and Chad," said the statement.
"It was agreed (with the Chadian authorities) to continue the exchange of information and continuous coordination to combat terrorism and transnational crime," further said.
Boko Haram group has been fighting for a decade to establish an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria.
However, the terrorist group has extended its activities to the neighbouring countries in the region including Chad, Niger and Cameroun.
This is the first time that Sudanese authorities speak about the presence of Boko Haram militants in Darfur.
The army spokesman stressed Sudan’s readiness to cooperate with the other security agencies to detect and arrest any terrorist elements present in Sudan.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE