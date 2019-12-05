 
 
 
December 4, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Wednesday bid farewell to three newly designated ambassadors at State House in the country’s capital, Juba.

JPEG - 32.8 kb
South Sudan persident Salva Kiir with the new ambassadors, December 4, 2019 (PPU)

They are ambassadors Michael Nyang who heads to Eritrea, Riak Puok to Morocco and Mawien Makol for Switzerland.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the deputy Foreign Affairs minister, Deng Dau said President Kiir wished the appointed ambassadors success in their assignments.

The South Sudanese leader, he added, urged the envoys to represent South Sudan well in the foreign missions, protect the interests of the people and government of South Sudan.

In October, South Sudan launched its draft foreign policy to guide the country’s diplomatic and foreign affairs issues.

(ST).

  • 5 December 13:28, by Midit Mitot

    Go and fill your accounts with bulky $ then back to South Sudan, development has dead,

    repondre message

  • 5 December 13:39, by Gorjang Gany

    Kiir is continuing appointing ambassadors while the one who are still in the embassy had not been paid for more the 19 months.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 13:52, by Midit Mitot

      Gorjang Gany,

      That,s government of contradiction and confusion, many embassies have closed because no money yet appointed another crook Ambassadors.

      repondre message

