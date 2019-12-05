 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 5 December 2019

U.S. Pompeo restores full diplomatic relations with Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


December 4, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - Michael Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State Wednesday announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Sudan at the ambassadorial level.

"Pleased to announce that the United States and Sudan have decided to initiate the process to exchange ambassadors for the first time in 23 years," said Pompeo in a statement after welcoming the visit of the Sudanese Prime Minister to Washington.

"This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship, " he stressed.

The Secretary of State is accompanying President Donald Trump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in London. The statement was released as he was heading to Lisbonne for a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

The United States maintains Sudan under the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism despite the regime change in Khartoum after the removal of Omer al-Bashir’s regime.

The exchange of ambassadors is the first tangible sign of support from Trump administration to the Sudanese people and Hamdok’s government.

It comes days before a meeting for the Friends of Sudan in Khartoum and the resumption of the peace talks with the armed groups in Juba.

During his meetings with U.S. officials, Hamdok sought to explain how much Sudan is in dire need for the removal from the terror list, saying that the debt relief process cannot be launched if his country is not delisted.

Also, he said foreign investors would not be reassured and come to the improvised country unless this punitive measure is not cancelled.

In a tweet he posted from Washington, Sudanese prime minister welcomed the restoration of relations at the ambassadorial level.

"After 23 years, it is great to finally witness the initiation of the process of exchange of Ambassadors between Sudan and the USA. This is a concrete step towards rebuilding Sudan," he said.

In a meeting held with Hamdok on Wednesday, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale expressed unwavering U.S. support for Sudan’s democratic transition.

"The Under Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed pathways to strengthening bilateral relations, as well as cooperative efforts that can accelerate progress in bringing definitive peace between the government and Sudan’s armed opposition groups," said the State Department.

According to the statement, Hale also asked Hamdok to support work bring the South Sudanese parties to achieve progress in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Sudan is a guarantor of the peace agreement and participates actively with the IGAD countries to ensure the implementation of the critical issues in the pre-transitional process and the formation of the transitional national unity government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 December 12:43, by Pakuai

    This Michael Pompeo fool would be dead, the loser thinks, playing game with other countries is like trolling around the the world in the name of "making America great again" over the back of other people? Good luck fat fool. The world doesn’t rotates that way. Your mighty US has been ’challenged’ and it is going to be bombed to near>>>

    repondre message

    • 5 December 12:51, by Pakuai

      oblivion/extinction out on this face of the world, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The lowly informed criminals love to poke their ’foot and mouth’ onto the the things they rarely know what they really are. The game that is the creeps think, they can play gain North Sudan and South Sudan is one of the dirty game that will ’white the western civilization’ once and for all.>>>>

      repondre message

      • 5 December 13:01, by Pakuai

        The US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan), took their "ISIS/Ls, Boko Harams, El Nustra, El Shababs, Muslim brotherhoods, Jesh El Islam and even our so-called SPLA-IO El Khartoum,; let me Omar Hassan El Bashir off the power, and tried to ’mold their puppet/stooge’ Mr. Hamdock into power just like the evils do all the times around the world>>>

        repondre message

        • 5 December 13:09, by Pakuai

          Their puppet/stooges, Mr. Hamdock was even told to say that "Jewish would be welcomed back to North Sudan", Good luck fellows, that is not going to happen under the sun, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan are going to bomb these vermin out of map with their masters, evil juus (so-called israelis) and Gulf Arab states. The evils even also went and enthroned>>>

          repondre message

          • 5 December 13:58, by Pakuai

            their clown in Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Mr. Abiye Ahmed and+ gave him their so-called ’Nobel peace Prize’ and thought, their fools in South Sudan would consider piece of ’intrigue anything’. The president of Eritrea didn’t even ’acknowledged evil puppet/stooge, Mr. Abiye with his cheap noble peace prize>>>

            repondre message

            • 5 December 14:20, by Pakuai

              We have informed this American fat criminal with his ’country and her intrigue’ are going to be bombed out of map, reason, pure HATRED and RACISM.

              repondre message

        • 6 December 13:57, by Fathi

          Mr. Pakuai
          You sound worried as if our master has a new favorite house negro

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.