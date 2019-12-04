December 33, 2019 (JUBA) – The United States embassy in Juba has condemned in the “strongest” terms and deplored the despicable attack on unarmed civilian employees of Relief International in Maban, South Sudan.
- Emergency humanitarian workers attend to children in Pibor, Jonglei, South Sudan, 2 February 2012 (ST)
The embassy, in a statement, expressed sympathy to the victims.
On Sunday, unknown armed men in uniform broke into the aid group’s compound in Bunj town and assaulted its staff.
The attackers reportedly robbed the staff of cash and other personal belongings.
Relief International, in a statement, described the attack as “senseless act of violence” and said it has relocated its workers.
On Monday, the United Nations strongly condemned Sunday’s attack on the humanitarian workers, calling for an immediate justice against all the perpetrators.
At least 115 aid workers, the UN says, have been killed since the start of South Sudan’s civil war in mid-December 2013.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE