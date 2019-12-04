SPLM-IO "strongly" condemn Machar’s continued detention, demand immediate release

December 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – The armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has strongly condemned the continued detention of Riek Machar by the regional bloc (IGAD).
The opposition group, in a statement, deplored President Salva Kiir’s request for immediate relocation of Machar to Juba as an essential condition for his release.
“This decision of President Kiir is reflective of ill intention,” partly reads a statement issued by Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM (IO) director for information.
The opposition group said it expected Machar to be released at the 13th IGAD Heads of State and Government Summit held on November 29 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
“However, the issue was deferred to the next ordinary summit to be held in Khartoum, Sudan for which a date has not yet been set,” it stressed.
The armed opposition further appealed to the next ordinary summit of IGAD to immediately release Machar from this unlawful restriction.
The SPLM-IO, however, reiterated its full commitment to the implementation of the peace deal in letter and spirit, as the only way to attain peace in South Sudan.
Meanwhile, the SPLM-IO congratulated Sudan for being elected as the Chair of IGAD, and encourage the IGAD new leadership to play more effective role for ensuring the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).
(ST)
