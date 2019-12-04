 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 4 December 2019

S. Sudan’s Kiir, Kenyan envoy discuss peace deal implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 3, 2019 (JUBA) - The Kenyan special envoy to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday paid a courtesy to South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir at state house.

JPEG - 49.8 kb
Kenyan special envoy to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka meets President Salva Kiir in Juba, October 29, 2019 (PPU)

Speaking to reporters in Juba, the executive director in the office of the president, James Deng Wal said Kiir and the Kenyan diplomat discussed outstanding issues in the peace agreement, especially regarding the security arrangements.

Kalonzo, on his part, said Kenya is ready to support the implementation of the peace deal and the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity early next year.

The Kenyan opposition leader was appointed special envoy to monitor peace in the Republic of South Sudan last July.

Kalonzo’s appointment, the Kenyan government said then, showed its commitment towards shared prosperity in the region, in general, and to the pursuit of lasting peace and security in South Sudan through the acceleration of the implementation of the Revitalised-Agreement on Conflict Resolution in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Early last month, President Kiir and the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 December 09:07, by Gorjang Gany

    Peace will not come to South Sudan in the hands of Kenya and Uganda because they are the poorest countries that relied on our resources.

    repondre message

    • 4 December 13:07, by Midit Mitot

      Gorjang Gany,

      This doesn,t make sense at all brother, look, Kenyan government had been appointed it,s opposition element as special envoy to South Sudan.

      what will this guy bear with peace since is an obstacle to Kenyan Gov,t? sorry! South Sudan has become business center for all.

      repondre message

  • 4 December 09:09, by Gorjang Gany

    These two countries will regret one day because God know what to do to people of South Sudan

    repondre message

  • 4 December 09:16, by Gorjang Gany

    All South Sudanese know what you are doing, we can not be blindfold by saying that, you are discussing the peace implementation. That is not true we only know that, it appreciation about what you have done in Ethiopia.
    1- You block release of IO leader Dr Macher Teny.
    2- You block the endorsement of 10 states by saying that, it will be discuss in Juba

    Shame on you Kenya`s special envoy to South S

    repondre message

  • 4 December 23:54, by jubaone

    This is just like cheap talk of market whores without substance.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.