Kiir’s office to unveil findings on The Sentry’s corruption report

December 2, 2019 (JUBA) – The office of South Sudan’s president will Thursday unveil findings into a probe it carried out after the US-based The Sentry released a report on corruption in September.
- South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)
The 64-page report titled, “The Taking of South Sudan” alleged that South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his family members own stakes in banks, foreign exchange bureaus, airlines, oil companies, logistics firms and private security companies among others, mainly through partnerships with investors from across the globe.
It was prepared by The Sentry, a non-profit investigative team founded by U.S actor George Clooney to monitor conflicts in Africa.
South Sudan’s presidency said it responded to the “allegations” by establishing an investigation team, which submitted its final report.
“The report is illuminating and indeed sets the records straight,” Ateny Wek Ateny, the spokesperson for the presidency revealed.
According to The Sentry, a Chinese-led multinational oil company provided direct support to a deadly militia operating in South Sudan.
“A multinational oil consortium in South Sudan controlled by China National Petroleum Corporation Dar Petroleum Operating Company — a multinational oil consortium led by China National Petroleum Corporation and Malaysia’s state-owned oil company, Petronas - provided material support to a pro-government militia that went on to commit atrocities, including burning of entire villages, targeting civilians and an attack on a U.N. protection-of-civilians site,” it noted.
The Sentry appealed to the US, European Union, Britain, Australia and Canada should investigate and if appropriate sanction individuals, entities and networks mentioned in the report.
It further urged the US to take action to prevent purchase of luxury real estate by South Sudanese elites and their international enablers.
South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98 percent of the budget, has been reeling under economic crisis due to civil war.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE