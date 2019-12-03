 
 
 
Tuesday 3 December 2019

Armed men attack humanitarian workers in S. Sudan

December 2, 2019 (JUBA) – An international aid group said unknown armed men on Sunday stormed its compound in South Sudan’s Maban town and assaulted several staff.

JPEG - 23.2 kb
Alain Noudéhou, the Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Getty)

On Sunday, unknown armed men in uniform broke into the Relief International compound located in Bunj town and assaulted five members of staff.

The attackers reportedly robbed the staff of cash and other valuables.

Relief International, in a statement, described the attack as “senseless act of violence, saying it relocated the workers.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has strongly condemned Sunday attack on the humanitarian workers in South Sudan, calling for an immediate justice against all the perpetrators.

In a statement, Alain Noudehou, the UN humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan said violence on humanitarian worker is categorically unacceptable and must stop.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the members of the Relief International team receive the assistance and support they need at this difficult time," he remarked.

According to the UN, the assaulted staff members have since been treated in hospital and are receiving counseling.

The senior UN official, however, said such repeated incidents of violence against the humanitarian community are jeopardizes the humanitarian operation in South Sudan.

At least 115 aid workers, the UN says, have been killed since the start of the South Sudan civil war in mid-December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 December 07:35, by Pakuai

    "UN condemns attacks on aid workers in S. Sudan",
    Good luck to the vermin, they would be bombed out of South Sudan and over South Sudanese people once and for all. There are vermin who have living over South Sudan and South Sudanese people for a very very long time and the vermin, thought, South Sudanese people are the same with their Bantuses they always play games with them in DR Congo,>>>>

    repondre message

    • 3 December 07:42, by Pakuai

      Central Africa republic (C.A.R), West African countries, Southern African countries, some of their Middle Eastern Countries, some Asian countries, South American countries and Eastern European countries. Lowly informed South Sudanese idiots, I would informed you again. Let us ’round up and evil that is connected to evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>

      repondre message

      • 3 December 07:45, by Pakuai

        their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), some of their Bantuses, their evil juus (so-called israelis), the UN, their sleazy NGOs and UNIMISS and bomb them into the Nile and be done with the vermin. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Who would want to live with these vermins fellows, not even one fools>>>

        repondre message

        • 3 December 07:52, by Pakuai

          just look at the ’picture this vermin post’, these are the Bantuses. We are going to destroy them once and for all out of map and be done with them out of our country and our people, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Have you losers ever heard a Dinka/Mounyjieng of the Sudan marry a Bantus woman, a juus (so-called israelis) woman, English woman and some of their creeps in between women, not really>

          repondre message

          • 3 December 08:02, by Pakuai

            We are way too well ahead of these vermin. Our ancestors used to marry Arabs, but we stop marry them long time ago since 630th AD. Lowly educated South Sudanese, "uncircumcised Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan" are here fools. *Your Mr. Benjamin Netanyahui, Barack Hussein Obama, Abiye Ahmed, Ban ki Moon, Paul Kagame, Thabo Mbeki, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga,>>>

            repondre message

            • 3 December 08:10, by Pakuai

              Jakaya Kikwete, Hailemariam Desalegn, former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo; their puppets/stooges, Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot; their other puppets/stooges of our cloned so-called arab North Sudan of Mr. Malik Agar, Yasir Arman and some of their creeps in Darfur. Fellows, War is here. Who says we want these vermin in our lives and in our ountry?>>>

              repondre message

Comment on this article



