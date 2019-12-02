 
 
 
Sudanese portest calling for removal of Aljazira governor

Protesters chanting anti Bashir slogans during a demonstration in Madani triggered by a rise in the cost of bread on Friday 5 January 2017 (ST Photo)
December 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of Sudanese students demonstrated on Sunday in Madani city in central Sudan, demanding the dismissal of the state military governor Maj Gen Ahmed Hanan and the director of the state’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) to protest the crisis of bread and transportation in the state.

Witnesses told Sudan Tribune that the student protesters and large numbers of people took to the streets of the capital of Aljazira state, raising national flags, burned tires and chanted slogans against the local government.

The protesters chanted slogans demanding the dismissal of the state governor and the director of intelligence who are seen appointed by the former regime and seen as part of its remnants.

They said the fuel and bread crisis was "artificial" in provoked by their bad planning and management.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) say they are preparing the considering list of candidates and would appoint them by the end of the month in line with an agreement reached with the government negotiating team.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front for its part call to not appoint them before to conclude a peace agreement but the FFC say the civilian governors will be appointed temporarily until the conclusion of a peace agreement pointing to the growing popular pressure.

(ST)

  • 2 December 12:09, by Fathi

    The SRF need get their stuff together and make a lasting peace deal with the transitional government. Why are there months in between negotiations? This is ridiculous.

