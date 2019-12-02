 
 
 
Sudanese armed groups blame South Sudanese mediator for the second time

Tut Kew Gatluak speaks to a reporter after a meeting with Sudan's al-Burhan in Khartoum on 2 November 2019 (ST photo)

December 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Several groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) once again distanced themselves from a letter sent by the South Sudanese mediator to the Sudanese government about a visit by a delegation of some armed opposition leaders to Khartoum.

The SRF groups had already blamed the South Sudanese mediator for delaying the peace talks from 21 November to 10 December without previous consultations.

Tut Kew Gatluak, South Sudanese mediator sent a letter to the head of the Sudanese government negotiating delegation requesting him to take the necessary arrangement to facilitate the visit of a "delegation of the SRF and the Movement" to Khartoum on Monday 2 December.

Gatluak in his letter seen by Sudan Tribune further said the delegations will "follow up the issues of cessation of hostilities and humanitarian issues agreed upon between the two parties".

He was referring to a delegation headed by Yasir Arman of the SPLM-N Agar, Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional Council and Kush Liberation Movement that will arrive on Monday to the Sudanese capital.

However, Minni Minnawi, Gibril Ibrahim, Eltom Hajo, Elamin Daud, and Mohamed Daud issued a joint statement denouncing the letter and denying that this delegation represents the SRF or being mandated to hold discussions in Khartoum.

"We would like to emphasize that the SRF has not taken a decision to send such a delegation and has not been consulted on these measures," said the joint statement.

The five leaders further said that Gatluak’s move had not been agreed with them and represents an "interference" in the SRF internal affairs, which is inconsistent with the functions of the mediation and its neutrality.

"The Revolutionary Front informs the transitional authority represented by the Sovereign Council and the Council of Minister that it has not sent a delegation on its behalf and did not authorize any delegation to deliberate on the negotiation issues, especially those contained in the Juba Declaration," further said the five leaders.

The SRF groups of Darfur track recently blamed the mediator for postponing the talks to 10 December from 21 November and reiterated their call for a decision from the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on the mediation and the venue of the peace talks.

On Saturday, Minni Minnawi released a statement saying he requested "negotiating methodology" with President Salva Kiir during a meeting in Addis Ababa.

The IGAD leaders on Friday endorsed the South Sudanese mediation for the peace process in Sudan which had been initially planned to be concluded on 14 December.

SRF leader Hadi Idriss said in a statement on Sunday he had sent in a letter in coordination with the mediation to all the groups that had not sent their delegation urging to follow suit and dispatch delegations to the country in line with the signed understandings before the resumption of talks on 10 December.

Accordingly, a delegation including representatives of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council, SPLM-N Agar and Kush Liberation Movement will arrive on Monday in Khartoum, he added.

"This delegation represents the (three) factions and has no mandate to conduct any negotiations on behalf of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front" Idriss stressed.

It "will work with the rest of the organizations and leaders of the Revolutionary Front in Khartoum to promote a climate of peace and create the suitable atmosphere for the success of the next round," he added.

International and regional community call on the armed groups to limit the discussions in Juba to the security arrangements and to move to inside Sudan to take part in the transitional authority and to participate in the constitutional conference.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 December 12:24, by Fathi

    That’s what happens when the blind lead the blind. They should request AU led mediation. I’m tired of seeing all the finger pointing. All theses years of fighting, they forgot what they’re fighting for now that Bashir is gone.

    repondre message

    • 3 December 03:24, by Pakuai

      What does this piece of work eats? South Sudanese people rarely grow voluminous than this piece of work. And I don’t know why this Tut Kew and Mr. Riek Machar so voluminous than the South Sudanese population? The loser should instead ask his Riek Machar to haul his treasonous arse back to South Sudan to come and face the South Sudanese people furry and rage>>>

      repondre message

      • 3 December 03:31, by Pakuai

        If the Nuers were not interlock into Dinkas/Muonjiengs’ states, the losers should have been given their own country to go and mess it up their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan masters. The Nuers messy lifestyles and their believe in magic and superstitions of Ngundeng Buong has been a big snag to South Sudan’s progress. How can South Sudan would come and be a mediator of our arch enemy>>>

        repondre message

        • 3 December 03:37, by Pakuai

          , the cloned so-called arabs North Sudan peace? And make the matter worse, a Nuer of all people to mediate North Sudan’s peace? Do Nuers of all people have intellect to point out between the wrong and right? What is the business of Nuers with North Sudan? The lawless losers back stabb the South Sudanese people genuine war of independence in 1991, went back to our arch enemy>>>>

          repondre message

          • 3 December 03:42, by Pakuai

            ,the cloned so-called arabs North Sudan, went and be body guards of our oil fields on behave of their cloned arab masters, signed the so-called Khartoum Peace Agreement (KPA) in 1997, a piece of trash Mr. Omar Hassan El Bashir and lieutenants shredded and told the fools to get fuck. They were welcomed back in 2006 and now they are back to their cloned so-called arab masters>>>

            repondre message

            • 3 December 03:47, by Pakuai

              are using them and their foolish fake PhD doctor, Mr Riek Machar as their hostages, blackmail and bargaining cards over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. Fellows, the level bile, hatred and racism our Nuers, ke nyantoc and their back have caused in our country and among our people, has gone very deep. And I don’t know how the losers, think, their Riek Machar would ever dare rule over>>>

              repondre message

              • 3 December 03:53, by Pakuai

                the Dinka/Muonyjieng community. Our Nuers ke nyantoc have been informed time and time again, that they are not going to be treated with kid gloves all the times. The lawless criminals like to throw tantrum like babies and the go and join our existential enemies. Instead, these ’voluminous’ piece of works asked their foolish Nuers community to get the hell out of these so-called UN POCs>>>

                repondre message

                • 3 December 03:58, by Pakuai

                  or compounds from Bentiu, Malakal, Leer, Mayendit, Juba, Gembella region, Akoba and farm our damn land. They are talking about cantonment sites for their none existent Riek Machar rebel and money. If one can ask these foolish creatures, where do they think the money come from? Money don’t grow on trees. The Nuer community have made their foolish Riek Machar a cult>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 3 December 04:07, by Pakuai

                    In 2015, they were screaming that the government of South Sudan is broke and doesn’t has money, but if their Riek Machar come back to South Sudan. Then he would come and distribute the Nuers with free money and free food. But their Riek Machar and bunch of fools were later "transported back to Juba by the UN" If Mr. Riek Machar were to be loaded with free dollars. Then why does he rely>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 3 December 06:17, by Pakuai

                      on foreign entities like the US, the UK, the UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between all the times? If I can tell most of our lowly educated South Sudanese fools who consider themselves Mr. Riek Machar and his bunch of losers anyone in our country and over our people>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 3 December 08:15, by Fathi

                        Lmaooo! Pikachu, I genuinely enjoy reading your commentary. Especially when you refer to us as "cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan". Today I busted out laughing when you said "fake PhD doctor, Mr Riek Machar" & "Do Nuers of all people have intellect to point out between the wrong and right?" hahahah

                        repondre message

                        • 3 December 08:22, by Fathi

                          I can assure you, the "cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan" are not your enemy. The inability to hold your own tribal leader, Kirr, accountable and proclivity to divide South Sudanese along tribal lines, instead of unifying your people, is the real enemy of South Sudan.

                          repondre message

                          • 3 December 08:28, by Fathi

                            We, "the cloned so-called Arabs of North Sudan", don’t benefit from war in South Sudan. You said we use "foolish fake PhD doctor, Mr Riek Machar" as a bargaining card. So, let me ask you. What are we asking for in return??

                            repondre message

                            • 3 December 08:36, by Fathi

                              If people in South Sudan vote along tribal lines for the next couple of decades, the Dinka will be viewed as oppressors, just like your "arch nemesis" the "cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan". You better work on that truth & reconciliation instead of resorting to tribal insults.

                              repondre message

                              • 3 December 14:19, by Pakuai

                                Fathi,
                                You parasites depend on South Sudan and the South Sudanese people loser. Before oil flow to your cloned so-called arab North Sudan in 1999, what was the life in North Sudan?. Our oil transit fee to port Sudan is supposed to be only 2 dollars per barrel. Esellout of Mr. Pagan Amuoam were bribed with ’sex in the hotels, brothels and bars of Adis Ababa’ in 2012-2013>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 3 December 14:24, by Pakuai

                                  by their masters who covet our country to death in the west and here in the IGAD and the AU Mr. Fathi idiot. Again, our oil in Panthou/Aliny and cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan called your Heglig and the oil fields in our Abyei Ngok Dinka/Jiengs are the ones propping you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan damn economy up loser>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 3 December 14:31, by Pakuai

                                    There are some vermin who think, our oil must transited through your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan to international market with 26 dollars per barrel. If your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan don’t depend on South Sudan, then tell us loser how do you evils pay your damn bill all along. Mr. Fathi, there are some limits chap. The Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan are most racists>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 3 December 14:37, by Pakuai

                                      and the most well educated in the Sudan than you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. Mr. Fathi chap, your lowly educated Hamdock is just a charlatan. Mr. Hamdock even asked the UN and the west to Finance your shit hole, really? Where does the loser thinks, the UN get the money from? And you lowly educated idiots called an economist? My arse, what economy>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 3 December 14:45, by Pakuai

                                        Did the charlatan went and study his economy where Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol went and got PhD doctorates from? Mister, I told you lowly educated a number of times, that South Sudan is coveted by the evils in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps here in our IGAD and the AU to death. Our country and our people are called the most ’strategically important to to be use>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 3 December 14:50, by Pakuai

                                          all the times by the evils in the West, their corporate merchants and some of their creeps in between here in Africa’. Mr. Fathi fool. There are no resources in Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and your cloned so-called arab North Sudan. But we have resources here in South Sudan and land. And the evils in the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dog, their gulf>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 3 December 15:08, by Pakuai

                                            Arab states’ financiers, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU think, they can ’make Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and your cloned so-called arab North Sudan ’manufacturing hubs’ and the resources in South Sudan would be used as collaterals (loans) to guarantee those so-called manufacturing hubs>>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 3 December 15:32, by Pakuai

                                              And this is precisely to ’stem’ to immigration of South Sudanese (if at all there are any) to go to Libya and crossed Mediterranean sea to to Italy, Spain, Malta and other European countries or *Darfurians, Abesh (so-called ethiopians), Eritreans, Somalians and other Africans from going to Europe and cause problems in European countries>>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 3 December 15:43, by Pakuai

                                                Or prevent the immigration of South Sudanese (if at all there are any) to go to Egypt and crossed Red sea to Saudi Arabia or gulf Arab states paymasters; or *Darfurians, Abesh (so-called ethiopians), Eritreans, Somalians and other Africans*. Mr. Fathi, watch out loser. We are going to bomb you and your masters out of Africa once and for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 8 December 11:27, by Fathi

                                                  I just read this so I’ll respond anyway. The north doesn’t have to depend on south sudan’s oil. We’ve survived without it for over 5000 years. Yes, we BOTH benefit when we’re able to work with our brothers in South Sudan, but we can survive without the oil. You mention 1999, but I’ve read the North was nice and prosperous before the end of Nimeri started ruining it.

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 8 December 11:32, by Fathi

                                                    From what I’ve read, Abyei only produces 4% of our oil. The truth is, foreign powers supported south sudans independence because they wanted the oil and minerals. Go read up about the bogus deals western companies are paying to get the minerals in south sudan.

                                                    repondre message

                                                    • 8 December 11:35, by Fathi

                                                      The truth is, if south sudan didn’t have resources, foreign powers wouldn’t have supported independence. Secondly, we didn’t get a dime from south sudan’s oil using our pipelines since the pipes closed about 5 years ago.

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 8 December 11:38, by Fathi

                                                        Don’t forget, we didn’t split the national debt. North Sudan took all the debt while South Sudan took 75% of the oil & a lot of untapped minerals, while only having a 4th of the population. Bashirs terrorist ass was probably threatened with making Sudan Iraq 2.0 which is probably why he agreed.

                                                        repondre message

                                                        • 8 December 11:52, by Fathi

                                                          South Sudan’s main source of income is oil and the pipes have been dry for years until recently, so how are you surviving? They’re surviving off of aid. I think the US provided 12 billion already too. Most of it went to the pockets of the elites.

                                                          repondre message

                                                          • 8 December 11:55, by Fathi

                                                            You call us dependent, yet we took on south sudan’s debt, lost 75% of oil, still have massive corruption to the point we barely have any functioning civil systems, and military taking all the resources, yet we’re still standing. Now that we have new gov, we will establish peace, and will prosper without oil iA.

                                                            repondre message

                                                            • 8 December 11:57, by Fathi

                                                              The truth is it benefits us both to work together, but we won’t die if you refuse.

                                                              repondre message

Comment on this article



