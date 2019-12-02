14 killed, nine wounded in Tonj state clashes: official

December 1, 2019 (TONJ) – At least 14 people were killed and nine others wounded in clashes between South Sudan army (SSDPF) and armed men in Tonj state on Friday, an official said.
- Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red
The clashes reportedly occurred in Nabagok county.
Tonj state information minister, Wol William said 12 soldiers and two civilians were killed in the clashes.
“At least four other civilians and five members of the SSPDF sustained gunshot wounds in the incident,” said Wol.
“An investigation into what caused the violent clashes is still ongoing,” he added.
The minister said the situation has remained calm following the heavy deployment of uniformed personnel in the area.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE