14 killed, nine wounded in Tonj state clashes: official

December 1, 2019 (TONJ) – At least 14 people were killed and nine others wounded in clashes between South Sudan army (SSDPF) and armed men in Tonj state on Friday, an official said.

Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

The clashes reportedly occurred in Nabagok county.

Tonj state information minister, Wol William said 12 soldiers and two civilians were killed in the clashes.

“At least four other civilians and five members of the SSPDF sustained gunshot wounds in the incident,” said Wol.

“An investigation into what caused the violent clashes is still ongoing,” he added.

The minister said the situation has remained calm following the heavy deployment of uniformed personnel in the area.

(ST)

  • 2 December 07:45, by Joseph Canada

    Look at the number of those tribal malitia called SSDF being cleared by civilians.you can dress the cow with bright Uniforms even promot it to be a General but it always remain a cow. this is the reason we need the capital out of Juba so we can live peacefuly. Mpelekeni Uchokora kwenyu Kumbafu nyinyi.

    • 2 December 08:38, by Gorjang Gany

      Joseph Canada

      You are right please, when you see what so call SSPDF physically they have no different with monkey soldiers because their living conditions is very useless.

      • 2 December 08:43, by Gorjang Gany

        They had no food to eat I believe what cause fighting between them will the issue of deforestation because their foodstuffs is firewood that they collect and sell them to women in order to get food.

  • 3 December 04:52, by Mayendit

    The big problem in Tonj State is the governor is too weak to lead.
    Would requested to president Salve Kiir Mayardit to remove general Mathiang Magordit and ask the Tonjes.people on who they want to lead them. There are capable people who can lead and one these candidates is Abur Chol Duot. Commissioner of Alabek.county is also very smart and capable. Aleu Ayeiny Aleu is capable too.

  • 3 December 06:40, by Mayendit

    I am suggesting that, the president Kiir Mayardit should remove general Mathiang Magordit and ask the Tonjes.people on who they want to lead them period. I am not from Tonj State but I have right to say specifically, the attitudes of Lake regions have exposed others communities such as Tonj East and Tonj South and need a leader who can act before the grass caught fire. Secondary Student will be be

  • 3 December 06:48, by Mayendit

    Yes, secondary Student will be better than Mathiang Magordit. Everyone knows that, general Mathiang Magordit was brought up by Akol Koor Kuc simple because of favoritism related to the family as it is undeniably that, general Akol Koor Kuc had marriage daughter of Mathiang Magordit. This South Sudan government is run by few relatives this is why everything went wrong direction.

