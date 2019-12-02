 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 2 December 2019

Afeworki, Hemetti held talks on bilateral relations, Sudan’s peace talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s member of the Sovereign Council and head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was in Asmara on Sunday for talks with the Eritrean officials.

The visit comes three days after statements by the Eritrean government accusing Qatar of carrying out subversive activities and using Sudan as a "springboard".

Asmara further pledged to disclose further details about the alleged "scheme" related to the tribal clashes in Port Sudan in the upcoming days.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ was accompanied by two other members of the Sovereign Council Raja Nicolas and Yasir al-Atta and the information minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh.

Saleh told reporters after their return from Asmara that Hemett briefed the Eritrean leadership about the government’s preparations for the next round of peace negotiations with the armed groups in Juba on 10 December.

"The delegation held a lengthy meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on bilateral relations between the two countries in addition to the arrangements of the government and the Supreme Peace Council for the next round of peace talks (in Juba), which will be the beginning of negotiations in various tracks," the government spokesperson further said.

Last Monday 25 November, Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was in Asmara for talks with President Isias Afeworki on bilateral relations.

The Eritrean Ambassador in Khartoum, Ibrahim Idris, said that Hamdok’s visit aimed at discussing border trade between the two countries and what Eritrea can contribute to the peace process and achieving stability in Sudan.

The Juba peace talks include several groups from eastern Sudan some are purportedly close to the Eritrean government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.