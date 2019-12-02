Afeworki, Hemetti held talks on bilateral relations, Sudan’s peace talks

December 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s member of the Sovereign Council and head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was in Asmara on Sunday for talks with the Eritrean officials.
The visit comes three days after statements by the Eritrean government accusing Qatar of carrying out subversive activities and using Sudan as a "springboard".
Asmara further pledged to disclose further details about the alleged "scheme" related to the tribal clashes in Port Sudan in the upcoming days.
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ was accompanied by two other members of the Sovereign Council Raja Nicolas and Yasir al-Atta and the information minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh.
Saleh told reporters after their return from Asmara that Hemett briefed the Eritrean leadership about the government’s preparations for the next round of peace negotiations with the armed groups in Juba on 10 December.
"The delegation held a lengthy meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on bilateral relations between the two countries in addition to the arrangements of the government and the Supreme Peace Council for the next round of peace talks (in Juba), which will be the beginning of negotiations in various tracks," the government spokesperson further said.
Last Monday 25 November, Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was in Asmara for talks with President Isias Afeworki on bilateral relations.
The Eritrean Ambassador in Khartoum, Ibrahim Idris, said that Hamdok’s visit aimed at discussing border trade between the two countries and what Eritrea can contribute to the peace process and achieving stability in Sudan.
The Juba peace talks include several groups from eastern Sudan some are purportedly close to the Eritrean government.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE