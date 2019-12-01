 
 
 
Payinjiar community demand sacking of county commissioner

November 30, 2019 (PAYINJIAR) - The Nyuong community in Payinjiar county of South Sudan’s Liech State have demanded removal of Commissioner Younes Kujiek Ruot.

The map of Unity state

In a letter extended to Sudan Tribune, the community said Ruot allegedly mobilized all Local Defense Forces (LDF) leaders and declared war to fight with the area commander during a LDF parade at Tiam cantonment site.

“He collected all the guns when the area commander went to Adok accompanying the General chief of staff’s thinking the area commander would not come back to Panyinjiar and when he was advised to hand over all guns he took from Ganyliel to the army, he ignored all calls are declared he would fight the area commander,” the November 22 letter reads in part.

The commissioner has allegedly subjected the community to serious discrimination on clan and sub-clan basis, thus causing mistrust and disunity in the community.

“The commissioner is using rule and divide policy, which is very dangerous to such a small community. He has also been bribing some chiefs and promising them to keep him in power during the unity government period,” it stated.

The commissioner, they further claimed, is becoming a threat to NGOs working on ground, politicizing their recruitment and allegedly confiscates money meant for their operation.

Efforts to reach the commissioner on issues raised by the community were futile.

(ST)

  • 2 December 06:16, by Gorjang Gany

    Payinjiar have right to choose their commissioner according their choice because they deserve to have a good leader who can not be bribe by enemy in order to destroy their territory.

    • 3 December 11:13, by EYE SEE

      hoax news posted by individual. Payinjiar is not aware trust me

  • 2 December 06:19, by Gorjang Gany

    All South Sudanese are supporting your demand because you are the one who deference Payinjiar from the enemy in 2015.

  • 2 December 06:28, by Gorjang Gany

    The guy is an agent of Taban Deng Gai that is wish he declare war against area commander.

    If SPLM/A-IO are wise enough there are some sign show that, he is the agent of Taban.
    1- He exercise the disarmament without the knowledge of IO.
    2- He use divide and rule because he want youths to desert Payinjiar in order for enemy to get into the area.

    • 2 December 07:12, by Malakal county Simon

      Gorjang

      You’re correct brother!

      • 2 December 07:52, by Midit Mitot

        We don,t want this humble community to be diluted politically, Panyijaar is our strong hold as IO elements.

        We will backfire those idiots who need to disorganize our peaceful community of Panyijaar county.

  • 2 December 08:00, by Ram Mi Ran

    These are nonsense. voice of greedy people who need power.

  • 2 December 08:33, by Gat Baluony

    Peopl of Panyijiar should be understand by the authority concern as long what they label against the commissioner are the wright things, the commissioner has already requested Dinka government’s soldiers in neighboring areas especially in Mayendit south for ammunition, in order to fight Gen.Tap Puot. the people’s movement should respond quickly by removing the incompetent commissioner.

