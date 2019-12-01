Sudanese rally in Khartoum in support of revolutionary change

November 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) -Thousands of demonstrators rallied in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, on Saturday, calling for correcting the course of the revolution and demanding retribution for martyrs of the revolution.

Youth committees close the Forces for Freedom and Change on the neighbourhood level, remain mobilized to protect the revolution, as they say. Also, the pledged to keep a close watch on the government activities, unsatisfied with the participation of the army and its militia leader in the government.

The demonstrators rallied outside the premises of the Council of Ministers and the Public Prosecution, carrying national flags, and chanting revolutionary slogans demanding justice and retribution for the martyrs, trial of figures of the former regime, determining the fate of the missing persons after the breaking up of the pro-democracy sit-in, and accelerating the formation of the transitional parliament to control the government performance.

Some protesters went even to chant slogans against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and wrote on the walls of the Council of Ministers slogans hostile to its general commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo "Hemetti", as his militiamen are accused of being involved in the brutal raid on the main protest site on June 3. But he denied the charge.

Saturday protests come after a joint meeting for th Sovereign Council and the government cabinet that endorsed a law to dismantle the Ingar Regime. The new law bans the activity of the former ruling National Congress Party and confiscated its properties and assets.

In a related development, the National Umma Party of Sadiq al-Mahdi welcomed on Saturday the passage of the law of Ingaz dismantling.

The NUP further this law is legitimized by the popular will and the 4-month revolution that toppled down the regime.

(ST)