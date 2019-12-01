 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 1 December 2019

Sudanese rally in Khartoum in support of revolutionary change

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese rally outside the Council of Ministers Calling to achieve the goals of the revolution on 30 November 2019 (ST)

November 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) -Thousands of demonstrators rallied in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, on Saturday, calling for correcting the course of the revolution and demanding retribution for martyrs of the revolution.

Youth committees close the Forces for Freedom and Change on the neighbourhood level, remain mobilized to protect the revolution, as they say. Also, the pledged to keep a close watch on the government activities, unsatisfied with the participation of the army and its militia leader in the government.

The demonstrators rallied outside the premises of the Council of Ministers and the Public Prosecution, carrying national flags, and chanting revolutionary slogans demanding justice and retribution for the martyrs, trial of figures of the former regime, determining the fate of the missing persons after the breaking up of the pro-democracy sit-in, and accelerating the formation of the transitional parliament to control the government performance.

Some protesters went even to chant slogans against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and wrote on the walls of the Council of Ministers slogans hostile to its general commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo "Hemetti", as his militiamen are accused of being involved in the brutal raid on the main protest site on June 3. But he denied the charge.

Saturday protests come after a joint meeting for th Sovereign Council and the government cabinet that endorsed a law to dismantle the Ingar Regime. The new law bans the activity of the former ruling National Congress Party and confiscated its properties and assets.

In a related development, the National Umma Party of Sadiq al-Mahdi welcomed on Saturday the passage of the law of Ingaz dismantling.

The NUP further this law is legitimized by the popular will and the 4-month revolution that toppled down the regime.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 December 12:00, by Fathi

    Nothing better than a public that is aware. The streets do not betray.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.