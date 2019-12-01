Dozens killed in Western Lakes state communal clashes

November 30, 2019 (JUBA) - 16 people were killed and dozens injured in communal fighting people that occurred in Rumbek North County of Western Lakes State on Tuesday, an official said.
The state information minister, Benjamin Laat said the death of a trader allegedly killed by members of a neighboring community sparked off clashes.
The trader, identified as Majur Manguak was attacked and killed while on his way from Rumbek town to Rumbek North.
The motive of the killing, Laat said, remains unknown.
He, however, said calm had returned to the area after the state government deployed security officers to prevent further clashes.
Since South Sudan’s independence, cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed several lives.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE