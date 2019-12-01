 
 
 
Sunday 1 December 2019

Dozens killed in Western Lakes state communal clashes

November 30, 2019 (JUBA) - 16 people were killed and dozens injured in communal fighting people that occurred in Rumbek North County of Western Lakes State on Tuesday, an official said.

PNG - 20.3 kb
The map of Lakes state in red

The state information minister, Benjamin Laat said the death of a trader allegedly killed by members of a neighboring community sparked off clashes.

The trader, identified as Majur Manguak was attacked and killed while on his way from Rumbek town to Rumbek North.

The motive of the killing, Laat said, remains unknown.

He, however, said calm had returned to the area after the state government deployed security officers to prevent further clashes.

Since South Sudan’s independence, cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed several lives.

(ST)

  • 1 December 14:42, by Mayendit

    All Lakes communities are sharing same attitudes of Nuers people and even they exposed some communities in Tonj East. The Lake regions has become a no go zone since the signing CPA and it is continuing like that. Agar Dinka communities and Gok community are the worst people in Dinkas. Agar Dinkas intellectuals and State governments must stop killings.

    repondre message

    • 1 December 19:02, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      Now you understand why Equatorians dont want such savagery and primitive attitudes at our doorsteps. Most of these jienges have fled to us and have found food, warmth and security. Soon we shall send them fleeing back to their shithole jiengestans where they can kill themselves in thousands. We just dont give a fuck. After all, their lives don´t matter at all.

      repondre message

      • 1 December 21:19, by Mayendit

        Jubaone
        Be careful man or lady. If you say, you are not care for other humans lives that, you are very inhuman and remember one thing God give you life to lived and probably, you don’t know when God take back. We humans beings can’t and we will not celebrating on others human beings lost their lives this is absolutely forbid to do so.

        repondre message

        • 1 December 23:31, by jubaone

          Mayendit
          Did you ever protest when worthless and filthy uncircumcised jienges raped non-jienge women in Equatoria, Colloland, Nuerland, Fertitland? NO. You jienges celebrated and sarcastically smiled. Know this, if you kill intelligent Equatorians who will lead and develop you? How will you crawl out of your primitive lives? We Equatorians have made you humans otherwise you would be like your cows

          repondre message

  • 1 December 21:32, by Mayendit

    Jubaone
    What Idiot man. The Dinkas people are the most rich societies in Africa in term of livestock and earning farming. Ask some of your Eduatorian who have been gone there or ask others such as Kenyans and Ethiopian business people who are doing businesses in Dinkas regions and you will be stunning to listen to them. The Dinkas people are in Eduatoria regions because that was the place they li

    repondre message

  • 1 December 21:44, by Mayendit

    Continue: The Dinkas people are there in Eduatoria regions because that was the region which they liberated from Arabs and and they have all rights to lived anywhere in South Sudan. The Dinkas people in the SPLA and SPLM fought so hard to liberated most parts of South Sudan before CPA arrived. The Eastern Eduatoria regions, Central Eduatoria regions and Western Eduatoria regions were liberated wit

    repondre message

    • 1 December 23:23, by jubaone

      Mayendit
      Learn to spell "Equatoria" and NOT "Eduatoria", you jienge dummy. Who told you to use a computer instead of carrying a gun? It takes only 5 minutes to teach a jienge how to carry a gun and cause immense destruction, but it will take him 50 years to carry a pen and bring development", ya Aryan jienge. Shut up and go look after cows. Let intelligent Equatorians lead you "foolish majority".

      repondre message

      • 2 December 01:14, by Mayendit

        Please keep dreaming about Muony-jang people.
        You are so sick in mind but look, the Eduatorians people were fool by Riek Machar Teny to rebels against government and now they realized late when general Martin Kenyi and Elas respectively were killed by Riek Machar. If you’re against majority people in the country perhaps, you are going to end up with no future belief me. Dinkas boys are always on

        repondre message

  • 2 December 01:32, by Mayendit

    Jubaone
    I don’t really care about spelling Equatoria or Eduatoria but I care what you have said in your mouth because a human being can’t celebrating on others human beings lost their lives just because of your rebellious motivation doesn’t make sense to me. What happened was that, some media fool you to rebels but now they’ve realized and they’re coming back. Dinkas people are very smart and if

    repondre message

    • 2 December 09:16, by Gorjang Gany

      Mayardit

      Why are you blaming the Dinka Agar? The cause of the problem are not the Agar, it is your useless Kiir who armed the civilians and tell them to delete Nuer on earth and he did not consult God who create them.

      repondre message

