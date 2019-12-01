 
 
 
Kiir, Minnawi discuss ways for successful process for peace in Sudan

President Salva Kiir welcomes SLM leader Minni Minnawi in Juba on 20 August 2019 (SSPPU photo)
November 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir discussed with Minni Minnawi leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement the need to enhance the mediation team that broker peace talks in Sudan and ways to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups particularly the SLM-MM and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) have voiced reservations on the management of the Juba process for peace in Sudan.

They called for a new mandate from the African Union Peace and Security Council backed with resolution from the UN Security Council. Also, they called to appoint a mediation team with its technical team to manage the process properly.

Also, some groups went to call to move the talks from Juba to another regional capital saying they want the country that would host the process can contribute to the peacebuilding and development process.

The SLM-MM in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune said that President Kiir met Minnawi in Addis Ababa where he attended the IGAD Assembly for the head of State and Government on Saturday.

According to the statement, the parties had a frank discussion on ways to make the peace process successful, adding that Minnawi explained his Movement’s vision of the peace process.

"The two sides agreed to give each track its right, especially the Darfur region, considering the human violations the region experienced which amount to genocide," said the statement.

"(This crisis) can only be addressed through a comprehensive peace that addresses the root causes of the crisis according to a sound negotiating methodology that goes beyond the mistakes of the past and ensures that it will not be repeated," further said the group.

In a statement issued on 26 November, the armed groups from Darfur region called to implement all the dispositions of the Juba Declaration for Confidence-building measures, postpone the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council and the to not appoint state governors until the signing of the Peace Agreement.

The IGAD heads of state and government on Friday 29 November endorsed Juba mediation for the peace process providing the regional cover requested by the Darfur groups.

Also, the UN Mission in Darfur UNAMID which has a mandate from the UN Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council for peace in Darfur agreed this week with the South Sudanese government to provide the needed technical team for the South Sudanese mediation.

The peace talks are scheduled to resume on 10 December.

In a related development Irfan Siddiq, British Ambassador to Sudan said he met in Addis Ababa on 27 November with the Minni Minnawi, JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim and Amin Dawud of eastern Sudan to discuss the Juba peace process.

"I repeated my plea to ensure the peace process and national transition are not competing, but complementing each other," Siddiq said.

The international community encourages the armed groups to expedite the talks on security arrangements in Juba and to join the other political forces inside the country to take part in the constitutional conference which will decide on the future of the country.

(ST)

  • 1 December 09:15, by Masiah

    What did Kirr take from this statement, move the talks from Juba to any other country.

    Kirr doesn’t function well in any capacity.
    The man lost everything. It is better to face reality than too late.

    People of South Sudan will forgive than continue destroy just to defend tribe instead of lives of others

    • 1 December 11:27, by Pakuai

      "Kiir, Minnawi discuss ways for successful process for peace in Sudan"
      Mr. Salva Kiir is considered by some criminals in our cloned so-called arabs North Sudan ’their man’ and even the Abeshas (so-called ethiopia), the evil juus (so-called israelis), Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, Paula Kagame of Rwanda, even the NGOs, the UN and their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps in between>>>

      • 1 December 11:33, by Pakuai

        who covet our country and our people to death. The loser has let our country and our people be bullied by the evils for for so long. But we are going to bomb the evils who love our country and our people to death, to near extinction/oblivion. Mr. Salva Kiirand his bunch lowly educated fools knows the Nuers, Equatorians and some of their losers here in our country just watch a lot of evil

        • 1 December 12:42, by Pakuai

          US and the evil white American ’videos/movies’. But the losers don’t know the *dirty games and intrigues* behind those ’videos and movies’. Our country was ’projected’ to be played ball like ’Vietnam’. By our enemies some of our lowly educated idiots often call our ’allies and uncles’. Lowly informed South Sudanese, keep an eye on the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy>>>

          • 1 December 12:51, by Pakuai

            NGOs, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Bantuses and some of their creeps in between fools. These vermin are our real enemies, by the way; where are *Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot, Pagan Amuom and bunch of foreign puppets/stooges? The traitors, thieves and foreign puppets/stooges are not wanted in our country and to come and rule over our people fellows, reasons>>

            • 1 December 12:59, by Pakuai

              pure HATRED and RACISM. Lowly educated South Sudanese fool. GET THE HELL OUT of these so-called UN POCS. And farm our lands, I know our ’Nuer ke nyantoc, Shilluks (chollos) and bunch of free loaders in our greater Equatoria’ will not heed this warnings, but they would be the ones who would ’again wake up like spook birds’ after their *UN, the NGOs, their backers from the US, the UK,>>>

              • 1 December 13:07, by Pakuai

                and some of their creeps here in the IGAD, the AU, take their villages*, that their villages are being taken over by the *US, the UK, the UN, their s;sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Abeshas (so-czalled ethiopians), Bantuses and their gulf Arab states financiers, but to be honest with you fools, this cannot happen under the sun, even in million years>>>

                • 1 December 13:14, by Pakuai

                  reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The evil in *Western Sudan, Darfur* are not South Sudanese people. They are just bunch of Bantuses, who worship the *evil white people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Saudi Arabia, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, the UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creepy allies in between fools.>>>

                  • 1 December 13:22, by Pakuai

                    Darfur was given a lot money by Qatar:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qatar%E2%80%93Sudan_relations
                    https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2013/apr/05/darfur-sudan-visionary-approach-qatar
                    https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/sudan-govt-invited-to-qatar-for-pre-negotiations-on-darfur-peace-talks
                    Lowly informed South Sudanese fools>>>

                    • 1 December 13:27, by Pakuai

                      read those links above and tell us where the South Sudanese people are equal with these vermin: Read the Davinci code (book) by Dan Brown https://www.googleadservices.com/pagead/aclk?sa=L&ai=DChcSEwjZ7PeJuZTmAhUGDisKHQMlB_sYABAFGgJzZg&ohost=www.google.com&cid=CAASE-RoEJDZBD-MCzlYsOPcQZDsoqY&sig=AOD64_0s-aoiq80FOQ8b9mjpmr8hYBDkZg&ctype=5&q=&ved=2ahUKEwiTn-2JuZTmAhUUfisKHaFQDjcQ9aACegQIGRBe&adurl=

                      • 1 December 13:42, by Pakuai

                        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Da_Vinci_Code
                        Mr. Salva Kiir is a catholic going boy, he is a very honest South Sudanese boy. He let himself taken "Rome by Pope Francis and kissed Mr. Salva Kiir and Mr. Riek Machar, an evil man we are going to destroy, once and for all" Since when the Catholicism ever been the best the best church to run for prayers>>>

                        • 1 December 13:55, by Pakuai

                          Read these links South Sudanese fools:https://www.britannica.com/topic/conquistador-Spanish-history
                          https://sites.google.com/site/belmonteconquistadorproject
                          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conquistador
                          Mr. Pope Francis is an ’Argentine boy’, the whole South America is part of the so-called Conquistadors. Even our allies of Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, Nicaragua, Chile, Barazil, Bolivia, Peru and>>>

                          • 1 December 14:01, by Pakuai

                            and other countries evils want to control just like the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states and some of their Bantus (countries) here in Africa. But we have informed our lowly informed South Sudanese fools. We want a war. Mr. Salva Kiir has been compromised by our enemies lowly informed South Sudanese fool>>>

                            • 1 December 14:08, by Pakuai

                              We have asked the loser to let round up everything that is "connected evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, the UN, UNIMISS, Abeshas (so-called ethiopia), Bantuses, UN, UNIMISS, Saudi Arabia and their evil juus (so-called israelis) and bantuses out of our country and over our people>>>>

                              • 1 December 14:14, by Pakuai

                                But the loser and his backers don’t want listen to our warnings. South Sudan is being fought over by the evils we don’t consider anyone. Mr. Abiye Ahmed was given the so-called *Nobel peace prize* by some evils who ’covet our country and people death’. This cheap and dirty intrigue was done>>>>

                                • 1 December 14:23, by Pakuai

                                  by our enemies simply lure their foolish South Sudanese copy cat their Abiye Ahmed puppet/stooge *cheap maneuver* with his Eritrea’s counterpart. The president of Eritrea didn’t even ’acknowledge Mr. Abiye Ahmed so-called peace prize’, that is what it is lowly educated South Sudanese fools. Mr. Abiye Ahmed, Barack Hussein Obama>>>>

                                  • 1 December 14:31, by Pakuai

                                    Paul Kagame, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Thabo Mbeki, Jakaya Kikwete, Hailemariam Desalegn, Susan Rice, Susan Paige, Ms. Hilde Johson and of their creeps in between who covet our country and our people death. Fellows, what do the vermins think they are to our country and our people?, who say, we want these vermin in our country and over our people? Not even one fools>>>

                                    • 1 December 14:36, by Pakuai

                                      Fools, we cannot share our Nile and our people with the evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Nepalese, Sri Lankans, Bantuses, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their Abeshas and some of their creeps in between, never ever again. ,reasons, HATRED and RACISM. Fools, have you ever seen or heard South Sudanese going to>>>

                                      • 1 December 14:43, by Pakuai

                                        to Libya and crossed Mediterranean sea to Italy, Spain or Malta? Not really South Sudanese fools. We are the ancient Egyptian fools. We losers. *The Mighty US army base, French army and their Djiboutians and Abesh (so-called ethiopians) are going to bombed to into *RED SEA* with the lands the evils are on before we bomb Yemen, Saudi Arabia>>>>

                                        • 1 December 14:50, by Pakuai

                                          and their attack dog, the evil juus (so-called israel) and get away with it, reasons pure HATRED and RACISM. Who say we consider these vermin anyone? Fellows, I am one of the boys who help bomb the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan out of our Khartoum and eastern Jerusalem, and give Eastern Jerusalem to *Palestinians people*, Islam not a religion South Sudanese fools>>>

                                          • 1 December 14:57, by Pakuai

                                            We are going to destroy Tel Aviv, losers, reasons HATRED and RACISM. Your evil juus (so-called israelis) even projected their so-called *evil Jewish empire* would *span* from Jerusalem to ’Tigris rivers, Euphrates rivers and even up our Nilotic plains and valleys’. But we have warned the evils to get rubbish of *South African, Kenya and South Sudan*, in peace because are going>>>

                                            • 2 December 07:06, by Fathi

                                              Pacquiao,
                                              Listen, you will never take Khartoum from US. The British tried with their machine guns and we ended up slaughtering them with our swords. "Gordon of Khartoum" begged for his life, and we slaughtered the British pig for pissing us off.

                                              • 2 December 07:12, by Fathi

                                                Pacquiao,
                                                You act like SPLA fought North Sudan. No, the SPLA fought Al Bashir and his thugs. You shouldn’t want to try to attack us. The people of the North, when angry, will play your hide-n-seek game of guerilla warfare all the way to Eastern Equatoria, possibly to the llemi triangle.

                                                • 2 December 07:17, by Fathi

                                                  Pokemon,
                                                  Listen, you better be grateful when it comes to Darfur & eastern Sudan. If it wasn’t for them joining you in the war, the CPA would’ve never been signed. After John Garang’s death, Darfur got short end of the stick. Kirr didn’t do anything as VP of SSDN to help Darfur. He is just paying his dues now.

                                                  • 2 December 07:19, by Fathi

                                                    If you didn’t know, Egypt is digging underground wells to funnel our nile water to Israel.

                                        • 1 December 14:51, by injuba

                                          Kuch/ Pakuai - Today not bombing any of them using the mighty South Sudanese Airforce? Not the Vatican,not even the White House? You are getting soft.

                                          • 2 December 07:32, by Joseph Canada

                                            InJuba,is that right? have you also noticed the mad Jeng boy is turning agaist his own Boss? The Dr. must have given aliquid hot enema to the boy to wake up his colon.Please Dr keep the same medication.The guy have come to realization that Kiir, Dinka and his Colonial Juus called Museveni are coming to an end.The Tyrany is gone. Charles Taylor in Jail,Taganda in, Bashir on the way Museveni next...

                                            • 2 December 07:38, by Joseph Canada

                                              .. and Guess who is next. The Father and all the JCE will be in then followed by Generals (including the prematurely promoted Awellians). We had time for tears in our nation. Now come time of Joy.You can play Mr. nice just like what Bashir do to South Sudan but we have not forgotten Just know that. My 7 brothers killed and Dumped into the Nile WILL NEVER SLEEP TILL YOU JOIN THEM.

