Sudan’s Hamdok heads to Washington for talks on sanctions

November 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok left Khartoum on Saturday heading to Washington for talks on Sudan’s rescission from the terror list and other sanctions.

JPEG - 19.9 kb
Sudan’s new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference, in Khartoum on August 21, 2019 (AFP Photo)

Since three months ago and immediately after the formation of the first civilian government, Sudanese officials have called to remove U.S. sanctions on the former regime to enable the country to interact with international and regional financial institutions and to launch development plans.

The office of the prime minister issued a short statement announcing Hamdok departure for Washington "for a six-day official visit".

The statement did not name the members of his delegation but mentioned that he had been seen off at Khartoum airport by ministers of cabinet affairs, finance and economic planning, labour and social development.

"During his visit to the United States, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the U.S. Administration on developing bilateral cooperation in various fields," further added the statement without further details.

The visit takes place days before a meeting of Friends of Sudan in Khartoum on 11 December to discuss ways to support Sudan’s first budget after Al-Bashir’s area.

Officials in Washington say they support Hamdok’s government but for Sudanese officials, this support remains imperceptible.

Last November, during a hearing before a congressional committee on Africa, U.S. top diplomat for Africa Tibor Nagy was to able to explain publically the steps taken for Sudan’s delisting from the blacklist and preferred to explain that in a private meeting.

However, Nagy reiterated they see Hamdok’s government as a partner and stressed that they are in the midst of the process without further details.

During his visit to Washington, Hamdok will also meet U.S. lawmakers to explain the efforts of his government to ensure freedoms, achieve peace and will urge them to end sanctions and support his efforts to build a democratic regime in Sudan.

The statement did not indicate the officials that will receive him.

(ST)

