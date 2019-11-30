 
 
 
IGAD elects Sudan as Chair, endorses Juba’s mediation for peace talks

Sudan's PM Abdallah Hamdok and his FM Asma Abdallah at the IGAS Assembly of Head of State and Government meeting on 29 November 2019 (SUNA Photo)
November 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - IGAD leaders elected Sudan for the first time for the chairmanship of the East African block and endorsed South Sudan as the mediator of the Sudan peace process.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) had been chaired by Ethiopian since 2008. Sudan had never taken the chairmanship of the regional body as its former leadership was rejected by the international community.

The decision to elect as the head of the regional organisation was announced at the end of the IGAD annual meeting of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa on Friday.

"Elected Sudan as the Chair of IGAD, and expressed its confidence that under the leadership of Sudan, IGAD will reach new heights in realizing regional integration and political cooperation," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister, Asmaa Abdallah, praised Sudan election for the chairmanship of the IGAD, pointing that it shows the regional support for its new government and a recognition of what it can offer it various fields.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok led the Sudanese delegation to the meeting which was attended by, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Djiboutian President Ismail Guelleh, President Salva Kiir Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi; Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and Kenyan Foreign Minister Monica Juma.

The ordinary regional summit also endorsed the South Sudanese mediation for the peace talks between the transitional government and the armed groups in Sudan.

"Commended the Government and people of Sudan for transitioning into the civilian rule and for their resilience and determination, and in this regard endorsed the role of the Republic of South Sudan in mediating the peace talks in Juba;" said the statement.

The endorsement by the regional body provides a regional cover for the ongoing process which should resume in Juba on 10 December.

Also, it comes after a recent meeting between the head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) with the South Sudanese officials where it was agreed to provide a technical secretariat for the mediation.

The statement called on the international community to lift the "crippling economic sanctions" imposed on Sudan and South Sudan.

In addition, the IGAD head of states praised the commitment of the South Sudanese parties to the ceasefire agreement for more than a year and urged the Parties to accomplish "the pre-transitional tasks within the extended hundred days and form the R-TGoNU by the end of the extended period.

The U.S. top diplomat for Africa, Tobor Nagy was the first to congratulate Hamdok for his election at the head of the IGAD

"Congratulations to Sudan PM Hamdokon assuming the chair of IGAD," Nagy wrote in a tweet he posted few hours after his election.

"The U.S. looks forward to continuing our work with IGAD secretariat and Sudan on regional issues, especially the peace process in South Sudan," he added.

(ST)

  • 30 November 19:55, by Fathi

    Yeah that’s right!?🏿 Everyone knows the lion is the king of the jungle! Hamdok 2022 🇸🇩

    repondre message

    • 1 December 01:08, by Pakuai

      Fathi,
      Trust me chap, those cheap huffing and puffing about your man Hamdock would pretty very soon wear of when the realities set in. Yes, there are some moles in the US, the UK, their gulf states financiers and their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU who have been trying pretty hard to mold their grand puppets/stooges here in the region. They got one of them, Mr. Abiye Ahmed of Abesh>>>>

      repondre message

      • 1 December 01:15, by Pakuai

        (so-called ethiopia), and Hamdock of cloned so-called arab North Sudan. Their third puppet/stooge, Mr. Riek Machar and his allies to be installed into power in South Sudan had proved impossible. One honest question is why didn’t the US, the UK, the IGAD and the AU resolved the peace in your cloned so-called North Sudan shit hole when after the ’army and the protestors’ removed Mr. Omar El Bashir?>

        repondre message

        • 1 December 01:19, by Pakuai

          Mr. Yasir Arman, Malik Agar and others were deported to South Sudan as if they are South Sudanese nationals. And left their Riek Machar and Lam Akol in their cloned so-called arab North Sudan as if they were cloned so-called arab of North Sudan nationals? Can anyone with a brain understand the cheap and dirty intrigues the evils in the US, the UK, their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU are>>>>

          repondre message

          • 1 December 01:24, by Pakuai

            playing? Yes, it takes two or more willing to individuals to tango. There are some boneheads here in South Sudan who have made our country and our people be played games by the US, the UK, the UN, the NGOs and even low lives here in the IGAD and the AU. And this has badly set up the South Sudanese people who don’t to be bullied developed a great deal of HATRED and RACISM towards America, the UK,>>

            repondre message

            • 1 December 01:31, by Pakuai

              cloned so-called arab North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and Kenya. The criminals behind these cheap geopolitical intrigues, know that there no way even in million years a country like South Sudan and the South Sudanese people can be remotely controlled by the US, the UK, the UN, the NGOs, and some creeps here in the IGAD and the AU. This a country of angry people who have been subjected to>>

              repondre message

              • 1 December 01:36, by Pakuai

                all kind of humiliations all our lives, and any evil on this planet earth earth who would ever again try to crawl his/her self into our country and our lives through the so-called AFRICA UNITY and REGIONAL INTEGRATION piece of bullshit would come eat fire, reasons pure HATRED and RACISM. The losers in the South Sudan shouldn’t bother to mediate the damn so-called peace negotiation between>>>>

                repondre message

                • 1 December 01:41, by Pakuai

                  North Sudan and her rebels. Instead the foolish South Sudanese leaders should ask North Sudan to deport the foreign puppets/stooges, thieves and traitors Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo and Pagan Amuom back to South Sudan to come and face the South Sudanese rage. But the criminals in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 1 December 01:44, by Pakuai

                    don’t want this to happen. They just want to use their puppets/stooges Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo and Pagan Amuom as their ’hostages, bargaining chips and blackmails’ over South Sudan and the South Sudanese to crawl their evils selves back into our country to come and restart where the evils left it on the 15/12/20013>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 1 December 01:48, by Pakuai

                      But the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU are playing with fire. South Sudan is not their usual DR Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR) or their other countries which are always Geopolitical chess game or football played at whim and get away with it. A lot of bloody noses fellows>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 1 December 01:53, by Pakuai

                        And to make the matters worse, it always their foolish Riek Machar who believes in ’magic and superstitions’ is one whom the evils from the US, the UK, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan always used as their proxy over our country and our people. Fellows, there is no where on this planet earth where the ’government and the oppositions’ share power equitably, it doesn’t exist>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 1 December 01:57, by Pakuai

                          It is either you are in ’the government or you are in the oppositions’ and this is precisely done to avoid ’infighting in the same government’. The current mess in South Sudan was caused by the ’infighting in the SPLM party’ and I don’t know why the evils in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU think, the same infighting will not come>>

                          repondre message

                          • 1 December 02:04, by Pakuai

                            and repeat it self again in their so-called "Transitional government of national unity (TGONU)" But some for lowly educated fools in the IGAD, the AU and their masters in the US, the UK, their UN and their selazy NGOs think, South Sudan it piece of toy where they will come and ’experiment the unworkable form of government’. South Sudanese with brains know the evils in the US, the UK, their UN,>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 1 December 02:10, by Pakuai

                              their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU want South Sudan to be at war with itself all the times. And their dirty intrigues behind is to say that South Sudanese people are unable to rule themselves, and hence South Sudan should be ’taken’ over by the *the US, the UK, their UN, the NGOs and their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU*>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 1 December 03:05, by Pakuai

                                the ’TRUSTEESHIP OF SOUTH SUDAN’ by FOREIGN POWERS in other other words, or if all failed, then South Sudan and South Sudanese people would be used like their then ’East and West Germany’ during their so-called COLD WAR, and hope South Sudan and North Sudan would be RE-UNITED with their cloned so-called arabs North Sudan. Something that is not going to happen, in fact, the opposite would be true>

                                repondre message

                                • 1 December 04:05, by Pakuai

                                  There will not be evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abesh (so-called ethiopoia), Kenya, South Africa and some of their creeps who have attached themselves to ’South Sudan and South Sudanese people’ like ’leeches and ticks’.>>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 2 December 04:37, by Fathi

                                    Pakuai,
                                    Not only am I huffing and puffing, I will blow your house down if you keep talking reckless about my mans Hamdok. You’re a fool for being against African unity and integration. African nations are being exploited and attacked by foreign powers consistently. The best way to fight back is through unity and integration.

                                    repondre message

                                    • 2 December 04:37, by Fathi

                                      I can assure you that West doesn’t want North and South Sudan to unite. They’ve known for a long time that a divided nation is a weaker nation. They want to oppress and exploit black people anyway they can. I don’t see why you’re assuming they want us to unite. All we want is a true chance for reconciliation.

                                      repondre message

                                      • 2 December 04:38, by Fathi

                                        You literally blame everyone except Kirr & South Sudan for its problems. I know the international community has been playing a dirty game, but you never mention South Sudan’s role in the war. Until you’re able to hold yourself & your leaders accountable, you will not be able to find lasting peace.

                                        repondre message

                                        • 2 December 04:39, by Fathi

                                          You can hate on Abiy Ahmed all you want but he has helped improve his country economy, slightly improved relations with Eritrea, helped prevent civil war in Sudan, and even won a noble prize. How does IGAD & AU benefit from South Sudan being at war?

                                          repondre message

                                          • 2 December 04:40, by Fathi

                                            Also, Riek Machar is not our proxy. How does North Sudan benefit from civil war in South Sudan?? We literally gain nothing from there being civil war in South Sudan. We’re stuck as neighbors until the end of time. It is stupid to set our neighbor’s house on fire.

                                            repondre message

                                            • 2 December 04:40, by Fathi

                                              South Sudan is facing the same problems north Sudan is/was facing. Military dictators refusing to share power, consolidating power, and will likely continue to vote along tribal lines. You don’t have to share power equally, but there should be representation and at least establish a system of checks and balances, so everyone has a say about their future.

                                              repondre message

Comment on this article



