Sudan’s executive bodies to repeal Public Order Act

November 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Sovereign Council and Council of Minister will hold a joint meeting to adopt a project law to abolish the Public Order Act and other bills related to the dismantlement of the former regime.

A member of the Central Coordination Committee of the Force for Freedom and Change, Orwa al-Sadiq, said that the technical committees for amendments of the draft laws to dismantle the Ingaz regime completed the final amendments on Wednesday ahead of the joint meeting to approve it on Thursday.

Al-Sadig told "Sudan Tribune" on Wednesday that the technical committees have made full amendments to the draft laws, including laws of the public order, the dismantling of the Ingaz regime, security and police, and the reform of judiciary system to enable these institutions to cope with the agenda of the transitional period.

"The joint meeting between the Councils of Sovereignty and the ministers will be held Thursday, to approve the final amendments," he said.

The Sudanese cabinet approved on Tuesday a draft law to dismantle the former regime including the dissolution of the National Congress Party of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir, barring the political activities of its leaders for 10 years and the confiscation of its property and asset.

In line with the transitional constitution, the Sovereign Council and the government cabinet exercise the legislative power until the formation of the legislative council after the signing of a peace agreement with the armed groups.

The famous Public Order Act, which includes criminal and moral dispositions inspired from the Islamic precepts, has been seen as one of the tools used by the former regime to target women and individual freedoms in Sudan under the cover of protecting morality.

The disproportioned application of this law for matters like trousers’ wearing was one of the factors that triggered massive women participation in the four-month protests against the former regime.

