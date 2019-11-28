 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 28 November 2019

S. Sudan violates peace deal, recruits 10,000 new fighters: UN

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 27, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan National Security Service recruited a new force of at least 10,000 fighters from communities in the former Warrap State, contrary to provisions of the peace agreement, a United Nations Panel of Experts said in a new report to the Security Council.

JPEG - 42 kb
President Salva Kiir speaks at the army’s command council in Juba on October 31, 2019 (PPU photo)

The Panel, on Friday, said fighters recruited from Gogrial, Tonj and Twic States, have been training in Tonj South County since August.

“In parallel, the Panel is following indications that National Security Service forces have received additional training in infantry and urban warfare, outside the arrangements of the Agreement, for the necessary unified forces, at the National Security Service facilities in Luri, 40 km west of Juba,” partly reads the report.

The Panel said South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has exhibited no intention of relinquishing key security powers retained by the National Security Service, which has continued to operate unchecked.

“As the Panel has previously reported, the Director General of the Internal Security Bureau, Lieutenant General Akol Koor Kuc, has continued to suppress dissenting voices with no regard for legal due process,” it noted.

A civil war broke out in South Sudan in December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of an attempted coup.

In September 2018, the warring factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to resolve the conflict, which killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions.

The Panel of Experts, however, told the Security Council that the South Sudanese government has been unwilling to allocate resources to fully implement the pre-transitional provisions, especially on the security arrangements.

“The Government has not met its obligations to disburse sufficient funds for the implementation of the peace process, and the National Pre-transitional Council has not managed its funds transparently,” further notes the report.

It added, “Despite the pledge made by the Government in May 2019 to disburse $100 million for the peace process, which already represents a significant reduction from an initial budget of $285 million, it has allocated only about $35 million”.

Meanwhile, South Sudan government has been accused of allegedly pursuing a strategy to split and co-opt the leadership of both signatories and non-signatories to the peace agreement.

The Panel said it corroborated the fact that in Maiwut State, the Government has taken advantage of an internal conflict within the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-Army in Opposition (SPLM-IO) to weaken the latter’s power base.

“The Government has also attempted to weaken the new alliance of non-signatories, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance, while continuing to conduct a military offensive on the ground against one of its members, the National Salvation Front,” it noted, adding “The Government risks undermining the ceasefire with this strategy".

Similarly, South Sudan government’s commitment to the full implementation of the peace agreement has been doubted, citing its move to co-opt opposition signatories into the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).

This strategy, the Panel’s report observed, proved successful with most of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), which de facto has split into multiple groups.

On November 7, President Kiir and Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days. The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came amid concerns from the Machar-led group that the security arrangements were incomplete.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 November 07:14, by South South

    This is very bias report. it doesn’t mention what Dr. Woungkel is doing. Dr. Woungkel is recruiting too even in PoCs, is that a good thing? No, then why don’t you mention it here. Government of South Sudan has full right to recruitment like any other country in the world.

    repondre message

    • 28 November 07:33, by jubaone

      South South
      I notice that you are anxious and terrified. Leave Dr Riek alone. We want evidences not stupid jienge allegations. Scoop your jienge shit were you defecated. Ya jienge kaffir.

      repondre message

      • 28 November 08:36, by South South

        jubaone,

        We give damn care of stupid evidences you are talking about. We have our people who are ready to teach any coward dear lessons if they misbehave, get it straight from me. We have a very strong army to protect interests of South Sudan, we are like US, UK, like Germany, like China, these countries have very strong armies. Shut up your dirty mouth and listen to us, Kiir, the One and Only

        repondre message

        • 28 November 09:19, by Eastern

          South South,

          Here yourself here.’...we are like US, UK, like Germany, like China, these countries have very strong armies.’

          You are confirming everyday on this forum that you are indeed A BIG TIME MORON..!

          repondre message

          • 28 November 19:32, by South South

            Eastern,

            Stupid, shut up. What do you know monkey. Yes, we have very strong army, that’s the only reason your uncles are in refugee camps in Uganda, shut up loser, Kiir, the One and Only, full stop.

            repondre message

        • 28 November 09:44, by jubaone

          South South
          Obtaining a bachelors degree in 6 months doesn’t make you a scientist. If jienges don’t even have a fighter plane ? let alone having a single fighter pilot, how then can you be the equal of US, UK or Germany? Jienges loath mathematics and arithmetics except when counting stolen monies, cows or women. Wasaka jienge kaffir.

          repondre message

          • 28 November 19:34, by South South

            jubaone,

            PhD, B.A are all shit. South Sudan was liberated by AK-47 and it will be ruled by AK-47, end of the game.

            repondre message

        • 28 November 09:46, by jubaone

          South South
          Yes, you give a damn care...you stated it. I knew that you are panicky and confused like a caged gorilla.😁

          repondre message

    • 28 November 07:52, by DumoMakuachdit

      Kiir thinks he is so wise than others. Conversely, South Sudanese generally so be blamed for keeping quiet for so long. Though these unusable activates are just inaudible about it. Otherwise, I and sons are getting equipped to see what to do.

      repondre message

    • 28 November 11:30, by The Rhino

      Jubaone,Eastern,Landlord,

      NAS and the main IO fighters must now get ready for the Big Bang,its show time!Juba must burn and Kiir captured alive and eliminated.Since day one,Kiir and his Dinka savages chose to work against peace.They loot,rape,displace and kill in spite of a signed peace, what kind of shit is that,if not some declaration of war?Only naive,foolish and interests driven individuals..

      repondre message

      • 28 November 11:37, by The Rhino

        Jubaone,Eastern,Landlord,

        ..believe in that peace with Kiir.I’m proud of NAS and other non-signatories for refusing to sign that rotten peace deal.NAS and others have been proven time again to be absolutely right/correct in their sovereign sound judgements about this flawed peace.Now,its either Dinka or the rest.GUNs must talk henceforth, full stop!

        repondre message

    • 28 November 12:24, by jubaone

      South South
      BREAKING NEWS. IGAD has been forced by US, EU to release Riek unconditionally till Friday next week. Things are rolling on well. Riek should just stick to his demands uncompromisingly. Kokora, security reforms, number of states and boundaries, $100m released otherwise this kiirminal and his jienge kuffar must pay for their sins.

      repondre message

      • 28 November 13:31, by Kenyang ll

        Jubaone,
        Don’t get too excited, you’re talking about dog Riek Machar. Stupid Kiir can implement your dreams with a vote or said peace will collapse come February 2020, one way or other. Outsiders will just be watching. As for recruitment in Gogrial, it’s good thing. I would wish coward Kuol and mouthy Makuei do same in Bor. Times these warmongers finish what they had started.

        repondre message

        • 28 November 13:51, by jubaone

          Kenyang II
          Jienges have been arming themselves ever since. All the small arms confiscated from non-jienges were all redistributed to jienges only. That is why they were able to massacre innocent civilians. Come jienge Bors (water carriers) I have no fear for them. Juba must burn and all cockroaches smoked out. Now we have the guns as well. Show time.

          repondre message

      • 28 November 13:36, by The Rhino

        Jubaone,

        The United States and EU are re-evaluating Kiir’s tribal gov’t very well so far.They should keep on re-evaluating that Dinka moron thoroughly from the outside while we re-evaluate his malnourished fighters on the ground from the inside.The international community is hitting the right tone, no doubt!I’m not a big fan of Machar but honestly,his detentions first in South Africa and now in..

        repondre message

        • 28 November 13:46, by The Rhino

          Jubaone,

          ..Khartoum were asymmetrical &counterproductive to any reasonable dialogue for a genuine peace.The real criminals who work against peace in South Sudan are Kiir,JCE and Museveni of Uganda plus money lovers from Kenya,not Machar or other Opposition groups,its the above mention criminals.Kiir for his part recklessly betrayed the people of South Sudan.He is totally unfit to lead the country

          repondre message

  • 28 November 07:16, by Eastern

    South South,

    These are the Long Dicks I have been talking about. They have been hurriedly drafted into the ranks and files of the regime militia and armed with deadly weapons! The architect of the Mathiang Anyors who raged havoc in 2013 is after all Salva Kiir...!

    repondre message

    • 28 November 07:24, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Don’t worry about 10,000 jienge kaffirs who have been hastily drafted to fight. After all, their low lives really don’t matter. Our civilians must give way so that we do it man-to-man. Emaciated jienges, outstretched logistics, low morale, these freebooters are canon fodder. The more their youths get killed or maimed, the more their families become impoverished. Great strategy.

      repondre message

      • 28 November 07:40, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        I am not worried at all; I am in control. The US won’t fight the regime using arms - as that would be akin to a human being killing a rat using RPG! The regime will be weakened by clipping its growing wings using a number of SOFT BOMBS!

        repondre message

    • 28 November 08:40, by South South

      Eastern,

      What is your problem with penis and dicks? These are regular army members. Of course, NAS and monkeys are urinating to see these news. Any mess up, any stupid act will be met with severe punishment, remember where you hear it first.

      repondre message

      • 28 November 09:51, by jubaone

        South South
        NAS is simply hunting down some ape looking jienges in our bushes. Perhaps they need some "bush meat". I’d advise them not to even taste 👅 it, it stinks. Kill them cuz they will eat all our field crops.

        repondre message

        • 28 November 11:46, by The Rhino

          Jubaone,

          What is paramount now is a complete shutdown of all roads from and to Juba,meanwhile the hunting for MTN resumes.This will be the hottest hunting ever, any filthy jienge had experienced.Lets get to work,done!

          repondre message

      • 28 November 11:58, by The Rhino

        South South,

        NAS will welcome your inexperienced rookies with opened arms.They will smell the intricate flavors of our bushes and never come back alive.We want Kiir himself to command them in the frontline.Bring it on,Dinka shit!

        repondre message

        • 28 November 12:16, by jubaone

          Rhino
          Great. If the Nuer IOs can’t beat these jienges from one end, let them just keep a low profile and let Equatorians alone face jienges head on. It is show time. Either them or us. Case closed.

          repondre message

        • 28 November 19:29, by South South

          The Rhino,

          What is your problem Mundari man? Come back to Juba and join your uncles who are doing great jobs in your state. Kiir is untouchable or South Sudan will on fire, who want that? No one.

          repondre message

          • 28 November 21:55, by The Rhino

            South South,

            Your foolish ’president’ Kiir is untouchable b’cos he is caged up at J1 by trolls like a terrified chicken.Why is he so afraid?After all he is the ’president’ right, why shouldn’t he gather courage and visit e.g flood devastated areas or walk around on foot preaching peace message along Juba-Yei,Juba-Nimule or Juba-Bor road ha?Presidents all over the world comfort their citizens.....

            repondre message

            • 28 November 22:02, by The Rhino

              South South,

              ..during catastrophic hours and give them words of wisdom,strenghts and perseverance, its their obligation.Kiir is doing nothing of that sort, instead he grabs a bottle of Whisky and getting sloshed like a fucking bitch.Shit,what is his fucking problem?He is not the mayor of Juba by the way but the ’president’ of the Republic of South Sudan,damn it and so must he comply with all.....

              repondre message

              • 28 November 22:14, by The Rhino

                South South,

                ..rules and directives to the seat of the ’presidency’!Speaking of fire in Juba,well thanks for your appropriate demand,shit..we will be the ones setting vengeful consuming fire under your Dinka worthless asses.You fucking roaches absolutely deserve massive smoking and stomping all day long.Its coming,I can’t wait!

                repondre message

  • 28 November 07:17, by jubaone

    There you go. This is about the best thing to happen; recruiting 10,000 jienge kaffirs against agreed peace deal with IO. Now the message is clear to all non-jienges. It’s your choice: kill or get killed. The cockroaches are coming to eat anything and everything alive. It’s show time.

    repondre message

  • 28 November 07:18, by Landlord

    It’s not a surprise to witness such behavior in Kiir, international community knows very well that he will never implement this peace, yet making a lot of talks. we have our own method not this shit in Juba

    repondre message

    • 28 November 07:37, by Malakal county Simon

      it’s clearly that unwanted President Kiir is against peace by all mean.... I hope South Sudanese people’s are seeing this!!

      repondre message

      • 28 November 11:53, by The Rhino

        Malakal County Simon,

        No one should believe in peace with Kiir now.He is a criminal and has violated every single signature he had signed.There’s only one way to deal with criminals, hunt them,capture them and destroy them,full stop!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.